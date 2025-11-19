A content creator went viral after sharing a hilarious imitation of Dr Mary de Haas’s unexpected moment of impatience during the serious Ad Hoc Committee hearing on November 18

The funny clip shared on TikTok perfectly mimicked Dr Mary's gestures and laughter, earning the creator massive praise online

Social media users were amused by the performance and agreed that the quick reaction proved there is ‘no dull moment in Mzansi’

A spontaneous moment of humour during a serious parliamentary hearing inspired a viral trend, turning a political expert into a source of entertainment.

The hilarious clip, shared on TikTok by @berlyn019, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who called the creator the “Best Dr Mary impersonator”

Dr Mary’s hearing focused on serious allegations regarding her influence over a ministerial decision to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT). The video started as the Ad Hoc chairperson, Mr Soviet Molapi Lekganyane, announced a break, set to resume at 18:40.

Dr Mary De Haas’s impersonator masters the act

The scene then focused on @berlyn019, who mimicked Dr Mary’s visibly out-of-place look during the lengthy proceedings. The key moment occurred when the doctor interrupted the formality, asking how much longer the questioning would take.

She explained her personal reason, saying that she was hoping to see a relative while in Cape Town, before bursting into a sudden, brief laugh. The woman, TikTok user @berlyn019, perfectly mimicked the doctor’s unique gestures, facial expressions, and the funny, abrupt laughter, showcasing a remarkable talent for impersonation.

Mzansi loved Dr Mary's impersonator

The clip went viral, attracting massive views and over 1.2K comments from social media users who were entertained by the woman’s creativity. Many viewers crowned @berlyn019 as the “best Dr Mary impersonator,” noting that her gestures were uncannily accurate. Others said the doctor’s character confused them, and pointed out that General Mkhwanazi’s description of her was spot on. Others were shocked that content creators had Dr Mary’s video up already, declaring that there was no dull moment in Mzansi.

User @Phila25m asked:

"Are you not a relative somehow, wase umlingisa kalula kanje (you imitated her perfectly?"

User @KekanaMD commented:

"I think we were born at the right time, very interesting things we see these days. Thank you, Mkhwanazi."

User @Thandos said:

"My beloved Africa Borwa 🌍. The only country that stresses God 🤣."

User @Andile MaGcabs Gcabashe shared:

"You nailed it 😅."

User @user4074963417724 joked:

"SA never disappoints. I can see you have Mary's blood in your veins 😂."

User @Kayivela commented:

"Mkhwanazi was right about her character 😳."

User @Adhila Vally 🇿🇦 said:

"Best Mary De Haas video for the day 🤭."

