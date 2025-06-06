Controversial music producer Prince Kaybee recently shared some exciting news with his fans

The Charlotte hitmaker happily announced on social media that he has dropped a new song

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Prince Kaybee's new banger

Music producer Prince Kaybee dropped a new banger. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Halala! Finally, the South African controversial music producer and DJ, Prince Kaybee, shared some exciting news with his fans and followers.

Recently, the Charlotte hitmaker happily announced on social media that, after opening up about his health condition, he had dropped a new banger, Children of The South.

Prince Kaybee posted a picture of the cover song on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned it:

"We ARE LIVE❤️CHILDREN OF THE SOUTH."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the post below:

Netizens react to Prince Kaybee's new song

Shortly after the star announced that he had dropped a new banger after a long time, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@AfricanOligarch said:

"You are annoying @KunyeRecords for not inviting you, from Breakfast in Soweto to this, make your own concert, guy."

@dimohlakudi commented:

"The track is dope."

@PRO_BLACK1 questioned:

"Why did you separate the blacks and whites? Couldn't you find an interracial picture?"

@VincentMahlan12 responded:

"What a hit my King, keep making good music God bless you king #Children Of The South."

@TheRock_joel replied:

"Bro, you will defeat it. You're in our prayers."

@Maybe_Ado wrote:

"Tsone tse!🔥🔥 It’s giving me those Umenitosha type- vibes!"

Netizens are excited about Prince Kaybee's new song. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee's history of motorbike accidents

Just as Briefly News reports about him dropping a new banger, Prince Kaybee has been in five accidents. Following his fifth accident, he posted a picture of his leg in a moon boot. Prince Kaybee candidly shared details of the accident, revealing that he was riding at high speed when he hit the brakes too late, causing him to get flung out from the bike.

He sustained injuries, a broken ankle and a wrist. After his fourth motorbike accident, Prince Kaybee shared pictures of his bruised arm. The Club Controller hitmaker sparked controversy when he shared that he was not wearing protective gear when the accident happened.

What you need to know about Prince Kaybee

Prince was born in Senekal in 1992. Senekal is located near Welkom in the Free State, South Africa.

Prince’s father is known as Mr Motsamai. He has 35 siblings. His dad, now deceased, had a total of 36 children, with Prince being the youngest of all his children and the only child born to her mother.

At some point, Kaybee admitted to not knowing all of his siblings by name. This situation was a result of family politics that hindered his efforts to get to know more about his siblings and even meet them personally.

Prince Kaybee reveals how old he was when he had his first son

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee recently left his fans and followers with more questions than answers after he revealed how old he was when his first child was conceived.

The controversial DJ and producer Prince Kaybee has made headlines once again on social media after he claimed that he had 14 kids late last year. The 34-year-old Charlotte hitmaker shared a tweet on his Twitter (X) page that his son is now 15 years old. After the star revealed how old he was when he conceived his first child, netizens responded to his revelation online.

Source: Briefly News