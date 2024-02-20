Controversial DJ Prince Kaybee revealed how old he was when he had his firstborn son

The star was responding to a tweet from a fan who asked if people who were born in 1989 had kids that big

Many netizens were shocked at what age Prince Kaybee had his first son, mostly his age mates

Prince Kaybee shared how old he was when his son was born. Image: @PrinceKaybee_SA

Prince Kaybee recently left his fans and followers with more questions than answers after he revealed how old he was when his first child was conceived.

Prince Kaybee says he was 20 when he had his first child

The controversial DJ and producer Prince Kaybee has made headlines once again on social media after he claimed that he had 14 kids late last year. The 34-year-old Charlotte hitmaker shared a tweet on his Twitter (X) page that his son is now 15 years old and he was conceived when he was 20 years then.

He wrote:

"My Son is 15, I had him when I was 20, let me know if you would like to know more…"

See the post below:

Netizens respond to Prince Kaybee's revelation

After the star revealed how old he was when he conceived his first child, netizens responded to his revelation online. See some of the reactions below:

@KgothatsoMokwe6 said:

"Same age as you at that time don't even have a child wish I had a child when I was 20 or at least 25."

@MoHappee wrote:

"Kaybee o le 89??? While you were making money and moves I was playing around and watching cartoons. And we're the same age. Man time doesn't move the same for us. Respect."

@Mlungu_Wajehova responded:

"Yoh grootman by 20 you were already not practicing safe sex hmm."

@SbusileNtokoma1 responded:

"When he reaches 18, will you make him C1 or EC1 drivers license?"

@nicki_D_ replied:

"Another thing you and I have in common."

@lahendrix_sa commented:

"Real bad man."

