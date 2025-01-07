Influencer Sarah Langa was spotted wearing a bracelet with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's name

This sparked speculation that the two are an item, but now, drama has ensued following a TikTok video by Jada Le Cordier

Jada claimed to have handmade a bracelet as a good luck charm for Sacha and the rest of the team ahead of their match

A hardcore Springboks female supporter claimed to have handmade a bracelet specifically for Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. She was heartbroken when she saw viral photos of Sarah Langa wearing the bracelet.

Is Sarah Langa dating Sacha Feinberg?

Springboks rising star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been linked to influencer Sarah Langa. This follows a photo of Sarah lying in bed while wearing a bracelet with his name on it.

X user @sanelenkosixx posted the photo, which has since gone viral, claiming that Sarah was spending some quality time with Sacha in Cape Town.

This sparked outrage online, especially since they are about 10 years apart, with Sarah Langa being the older one.

Female fan expresses heartbreak over bracelet meant for Sacha

A TikTok user by the name of Jada Le Cordier posted a video claiming to have crafted this bracelet for Sacha and a few of the rugby players.

This was a form of good luck charm for the players aged of their match against Australia.

"I gave him a bracelet. It was good luck for the team, and it worked because they won. I am happy he kept it. I am going through it right now,” Jada said. She further said that she is heartbroken, “I’m just heartbroken. I’m a supporter, but the fan girl in me is like, 'We are gonna fight.'"

Jada explained that it was merely a joke. Watch the video below:

