A girl attended a match between the Sharks and Stormers in Cape Town and spotted Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

The TikTokker shared that the Stormers player, who got injured, was the reason why she watched the sport

A few members of the online community agreed with the girl and gushed over Sacha in the comment section

A girl shared that Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was the reason for her interest in rugby. Images: @sachgome10

Some sports players have an undeniable charm that sends hearts racing and gives fans butterflies with every move.

Among them, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu proved to be more than just a rugby sensation when a local online user couldn't help but swoon over his captivating presence during a match.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu wows girl

On Saturday, 28 December, Sacha was part of the winning team when the Stormers beat the Sharks during the United Rugby Championship match at Cape Town Stadium.

Unfortunately, Sacha had to leave the pitch early due to a shoulder injury, but that did stop TikTok user @casseyleecarelse_ from posting a thirst trap of the 22-year-old rising star.

Posting a video of Sacha on the field, the TikTokker wrote:

"The main reason I watch rugby."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

SA loves Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

A few local social media users headed to the post's comment section to swoon over Sacha.

A curious @evahnthebroo asked the online community:

"Does he not have a girlfriend?"

@user3638177543705 laughed and shared with the public:

"I'm sorry, but he is taken by me, of course."

@juspaigey.xx wrote in the comment section:

"My husband, for real."

@tatum_xx_c, who had the same thoughts as the TikTokker, said:

"The only reason I wanted to go."

@mattytnt1 added humour to the comments, writing:

"So you only watched rugby for 30 minutes?"

