Mbekezeli Mbokazi plays a key role as Chicago Fire secure a crucial US Open Cup result in an eventful clash in Michigan

Late drama unfolds with a red card and a goal shifting momentum as the match heads into a tense finish

Chicago Fire are forced to dig deep under pressure as South Africans dominate the headlines in a dramatic encounter

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Mbekezeli Mbokazi of Chicago Fire shoots during a match. Mbokazi is gaining plaudits for his fine form. Image: Abel Arciniega via Chicago Fire FC

Source: Getty Images

Mbekezeli Mbokazi starred as Chicago Fire FC beat Detroit City FC 2-1 in a US Open Cup clash on April 14, 2026, in a match that also saw compatriots Puso Dithejane sent off and Darren Smith score. The South African defender featured for Chicago Fire as the club progressed to the next round in an encounter marked by quick first-half goals and late second-half drama.

South African trio takes centre stage in Michigan

The cup tie featured three South African players. While Mbokazi’s Chicago Fire emerged victorious, the night proved eventful for his compatriots, who had contrasting fortunes.

Chicago Fire made an early statement at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck. The visitors capitalised on their chances in the first half, with forward Jason Shokalook scoring twice in quick succession to put the match firmly in their control.

Chicago maintained their advantage going into the break, despite Detroit showing signs of growing into the contest.

Detroit City returned stronger in the second half and increased attacking pressure. Their persistence paid off when South African striker Darren Smith found the net late in the match, scoring in the 79th minute.

Moments later, however, Chicago Fire were reduced to ten men after Puso Dithejane received a red card, shifting momentum in favour of the hosts. Dithejane was making his first start for the Chicago Fire in an official competition.

Mbokazi was substituted on at half-time, replacing captain Jack Elliott. The South African defender played the entire second half to help secure the victory despite the numerical disadvantage.

Mbokazi continues to rise in MLS

The victory at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan, came just 24 hours after the 20-year-old South African defender was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday Bench following his man-of-the-match performance against Atlanta United on April 11.

That match saw Mbokazi make a crucial goal-line clearance that earned him Xerox Man of the Match honours.

Highlighting the defender's impressive performance that earned him the MLS personal honours, Chicago Fire posted:

“The South African defender helped secure the team’s second consecutive shutout… The goal-line save and overall outstanding defensive performance also earned the defender Man of the Match honours.”

In a post on X, the Chicago Fire also appeared to question the decision to place Mbokazi on the bench instead of the starting lineup.

The 20-year-old defender continues to establish himself as a reliable member of the Chicago Fire's defensive unit.

Mbokazi and Chicago Fire will now turn their attention back to Major League Soccer action. The Men in Red will hit the road for an Eastern Conference showdown against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, April 18.

SportyTV lands rights for FIFA World Cup 2026 in South Africa

Briefly News recently reported that Sports broadcasting service SportyTV has pulled off a major coup and secured the broadcasting rights to show all 104 matches of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026.

This move places immense pressure on SuperSport, which had previously dominated the sports broadcasting landscape.

Source: Briefly News