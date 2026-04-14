A major shake-up is brewing in South Africa’s sports broadcasting landscape as a new player enters the market

Long-dominant SuperSport is facing growing pressure amid ownership changes and shifting broadcast decisions

The upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 has become the latest battleground, with a streaming platform securing rights

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There is a new sheriff in town when it comes to sports broadcasting in South Africa, and SuperSport is set to feel the pressure even more.

Supersport is bound to face intense competition from a new streaming service. Image:@supersport

Source: Facebook

The already troubled sports broadcaster, which has enjoyed monopolising the market for so long under the ownership of MultiChoice, recently changed hands, with the French-based parent company Canal+ taking over. Since the new era began, it has been one thing after another, with reports stating that the new owners have resorted to tinkering with how things were at SuperSport before.

Some sporting events that used to be traditionally available on DStv have found themselves blacked out, including the Winter Olympics, which were held in Milano, Italy. Athletics South Africa was next on the chopping block for the French bosses, as they severed ties with the athletics association, which found a new home on SABC Sport.

More outcry followed from cricket fans after speculation that Afrikaans commentary had been dropped from cricket matches by SuperSport. The only positive has been the extension of the SuperSport and SA Rugby deal, meaning Springboks fans will still enjoy uninterrupted rugby action when the season starts in July.

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As sports lovers prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be held in June in the Americas, a new sports streaming company has secured the broadcasting rights to the global showpiece.

SportyTV landed the rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image: SportyTv

Source: Facebook

SportyTV enters the South African sports broadcasting market

Sports broadcasting service SportyTV has announced that it has secured the rights to show all 104 matches of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 in South Africa on a pay-TV basis. The company also confirmed that the deal, which will see it penetrate the South African market, will run for a year. All World Cup matches will be streamed on its platform.

As seen in the tweet below:

It is available via apps on Android and iOS, as well as on major TV brands. As of now, accessing SportyTV requires creating a SportyBet account. The broadcaster also has a channel on Openview, which it launched in 2025. However, Openview is a free-to-view satellite TV platform, and SportyTV has secured the pay-TV rights to the FIFA World Cup.

The company has yet to indicate whether it will show the matches on eMedia’s Openview platform or not.

SuperSport faces growing competition in sports broadcasting

SportyTV said that, having entered South Africa with a bold statement through the broadcast of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, the platform has now acquired the biggest sporting event on the planet.

The company added that the move firmly establishes its dominance in one of Africa’s most competitive media landscapes.

Tshabalala attends the FIFA Club World Cup

Briefly News previously reported that Siphiwe Tshabalala was at the FIFA Club World Cup in July 2025.

Tshabalala enjoyed a front-row seat to some of the matches in the tournament, which was won by Chelsea FC. Shabba was in New York City to attend the FIFA Players Executive Programme.

Source: Briefly News