Bafana Bafana goalkeeper hopeful Darren Johnson has suffered a long-term injury that rules him out of contention for the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad

The AmaZulu shot-stopper had been in strong form this season and was viewed as part of Hugo Broos’ wider national team plans before the setback

His absence forces a reshuffle in AmaZulu’s goalkeeping department while also narrowing Broos’ options ahead of the tournament

Bafana Bafana have been dealt a major setback after one of their goalkeeper hopefuls became unavailable for selection ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Amazulu goalkeeper Darren Johnson has been ruled out of action for six months after an injury. Image:@darren116johnson

Source: Instagram

Betway Premiership club AmaZulu have confirmed that goalkeeper Darren Johnson has suffered an injury that will keep him out of action for a lengthy period. This effectively rules him out of contention for a potential place in the Bafana Bafana squad for the tournament set to be staged in the Americas in June.

Johnson had been pushing for national team recognition after a strong run of performances for Usuthu. However, the injury has halted his progress at a crucial moment, with the shot-stopper expected to miss up to six months of football.

Amazulu coach confirms injury

AmaZulu head coach Arthur Zwane confirmed the severity of Johnson’s setback, stating that the goalkeeper will be sidelined for an extended period. Zwane explained that Johnson is expected to be out for around six months, describing it as a significant blow for the club.

Johnson, who joined AmaZulu at the start of the season, quickly established himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper. He featured in 21 matches across all competitions and kept nine clean sheets, becoming an important part of the team’s defensive structure.

See the post below on Instagram:

With his absence, Olwethu Mzimela is expected to take over goalkeeping duties, while Richard Ofori also remains an option within the squad.

Zwane admitted that injuries in the goalkeeping department have stretched the team’s depth this season. He noted that AmaZulu have already been forced to use all their registered goalkeepers, adding that further injuries could leave the club in a difficult situation and potentially force them to rely on development squad players.

Despite the challenges, Zwane stressed that the situation must be managed without complaint, saying the focus is now on finding internal solutions and moving forward.

As seen in the post below:

Hugo Broos Bafana Bafana goalkeeper plans impacted

In May 2025, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos named a 41-man preliminary squad for international friendlies, which included Johnson among the wider group of players being monitored. That selection gave the 29-year-old goalkeeper hope that he was edging closer to the national team setup. However, his latest injury has now dashed those ambitions, ruling him out of consideration for the World Cup squad.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos arrives for the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group B football match between Egypt and South Africa. Image: FRANCK FIFE

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana are set to begin their World Cup campaign on 11 June, with a fixture against Mexico, a repeat of their 2010 World Cup opener.

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Source: Briefly News