ActionSA demands the immediate dismissal of suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi after his arrest for fraud and corruption

The arrest was carried out at Mkhwanazi's home in Gauteng on Saturday morning, 18 April 2026

Social media reactions reflect public anger over corruption and call for swift justice in South Africa

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Mkhwanazi was arrested on Saturday morning at his home in Gauteng. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA has welcomed the arrest of suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi on charges including fraud and corruption.

Mkhwanazi should be dismissed immediately

Mkhwanazi was arrested on Saturday morning, 18 April 2026, at his home in Gauteng. Party spokesperson Tumelo Tshabalala said Mkhwanazi should be dismissed immediately, arguing that his alleged actions have damaged the reputation of the metro. Tshabalala said ActionSA maintains that South Africa cannot afford to delay justice until the commission concludes its proceedings while alleged offenders remain at large. He said sufficient evidence already exists to initiate criminal proceedings against those implicated. He added that Mkhwanazi has brought both the EMPD and the City of Ekurhuleni into disrepute.

Police said they would not comment further on the merits of the case at this stage. All suspects are due to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 20 April 2026. The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed that investigations are ongoing and that additional suspects linked to the matter are still being pursued. Julius Mkhwanazi was suspended in November 2025 after internal audits and testimony before a commission linked him to alleged irregularities, including reported ties to businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and his company, CAT VIP Protection. The allegations include entering into fraudulent memoranda of understanding, approving irregular promotions, facilitating unauthorised operations and abusing his position for personal or undue benefit.

All suspects are due to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court. Image: MDNnewss/x

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the arrest.

@malalaveve said:

"Let's not forget that Jacob Zuma and MK went to court to try and stop the Madlanga Commission. As the country we must be grateful for the courts for upholding the rule of law otherwise if MK won and stopped the commission."

@CengaLuu said:

"They should have arrested him yesterday so that he can appear in court on Monday, that's 2 days in custody."

@joha50504 said:

"I fail to understand the concept of 'forcing' a witness testifying under oath equivalent to 'self-incrimination' then accuse them of lying or misleading the Commission which they end up later getting arrested couple of days later."

@JungleOfx said:

"Free food inside prison. Plus, free education, watching TV, gym and so on."

@PeakWorld9 said:

"I hope he stays in prison for a long time to teach others that corruption doesn't pay."

Suspended Metro Police Chief Julius Mkhwanazi arrested

Briefly News also reported that suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been arrested on fraud and corruption charges.

The arrest was carried out at Mkhwanazi's home on Saturday morning, 18 April 2026.

Source: Briefly News