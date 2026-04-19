A young Gauteng woman shared a video trying on pairs from her late uncle's designer shoe collection, rating each one out of ten for her followers

The collection included several luxury brands, and she said this was not even all of them

South Africans flooded the comments wanting to know one thing above everything else, what her uncle did for a living

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A Gauteng woman on the left and her late uncle on the right. Images: @kutlwanomasego0

Source: TikTok

A young Gauteng woman had Mzansi stopping mid-scroll on 18 April 2026. She shared a video going through her late uncle's belongings. TikTok user @kutlwanomasego0 shared the moment saying that what she was showing was not even his full designer shoe collection and that she got tired of trying them all on. Kutlwano lost her uncle not long ago and it has been a very heavy loss for her. This video felt like her way of remembering him while sharing a side of him that clearly surprised a lot of people.

She tried on pair after pair of designer sneakers, rating each one out of ten and sharing her honest thoughts as she went. First up were a pair of Louis Vuittons that she rated six out of ten, saying they were a bit flat for her taste. A Versace ankle boot sneaker with thick soles and black and white patterns got a seven. A Dolce and Gabbana pair in blue, black, white and brown got a six. Then came a pair of black and white Louis Vuittons that she rated a hundred out of ten, saying they were her absolute favourite. A pair of Valentinos only managed a two, Christian Louboutins with red spikes on the front got a nine. A Versace Jeans Couture pair got a one and a final pair of Dolce and Gabbana sneakers closed the video with a perfect ten.

What made people stop and think was not just the brands but the condition of the shoes. Many of them looked barely worn, which led to a flood of comments about how short life really is and how quickly the things we work hard for can be left behind. Her uncle clearly had an impressive eye for luxury footwear, and the collection he left behind told its own story about the kind of man he was.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi left curious by late uncle's shoe collection

People had plenty to say and ask TikToker @kutlwanomasego0:

@Keletso asked:

"What did malome do for a living, if you don't mind me asking?"

@Monoka🇿🇦 wrote:

"Uncle's occupation please."

@Lebo said:

"Malome worked at work."

@puoTwala added:

"The price of all these shoes combined is my annual salary."

@Desiree Mann wrote:

"Most of these shoes have hardly been worn. Life is short, yoh."

@Jacqueline Ndlovu737 said:

"This video just reminded me that you are going to leave it all behind."

@I am Obscure💌 wrote:

"Now rate his hustle."

@Bali€ joked:

"Uncle really loved small street 😂🤣🤣"

@Banamanga added:

"Malome ne a ira, will you give me, akere? 😭 It's only money that I want."

A young woman trying on shoes. Images: @kutlwanomasego0

Source: TikTok

More about money and luxury

Source: Briefly News