“This Is Not Even All”: Gauteng Young Woman Goes Through Her Late Uncle’s Designer Shoe Collection
- A young Gauteng woman shared a video trying on pairs from her late uncle's designer shoe collection, rating each one out of ten for her followers
- The collection included several luxury brands, and she said this was not even all of them
- South Africans flooded the comments wanting to know one thing above everything else, what her uncle did for a living
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A young Gauteng woman had Mzansi stopping mid-scroll on 18 April 2026. She shared a video going through her late uncle's belongings. TikTok user @kutlwanomasego0 shared the moment saying that what she was showing was not even his full designer shoe collection and that she got tired of trying them all on. Kutlwano lost her uncle not long ago and it has been a very heavy loss for her. This video felt like her way of remembering him while sharing a side of him that clearly surprised a lot of people.
She tried on pair after pair of designer sneakers, rating each one out of ten and sharing her honest thoughts as she went. First up were a pair of Louis Vuittons that she rated six out of ten, saying they were a bit flat for her taste. A Versace ankle boot sneaker with thick soles and black and white patterns got a seven. A Dolce and Gabbana pair in blue, black, white and brown got a six. Then came a pair of black and white Louis Vuittons that she rated a hundred out of ten, saying they were her absolute favourite. A pair of Valentinos only managed a two, Christian Louboutins with red spikes on the front got a nine. A Versace Jeans Couture pair got a one and a final pair of Dolce and Gabbana sneakers closed the video with a perfect ten.
What made people stop and think was not just the brands but the condition of the shoes. Many of them looked barely worn, which led to a flood of comments about how short life really is and how quickly the things we work hard for can be left behind. Her uncle clearly had an impressive eye for luxury footwear, and the collection he left behind told its own story about the kind of man he was.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
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Mzansi left curious by late uncle's shoe collection
People had plenty to say and ask TikToker @kutlwanomasego0:
@Keletso asked:
"What did malome do for a living, if you don't mind me asking?"
@Monoka🇿🇦 wrote:
"Uncle's occupation please."
@Lebo said:
"Malome worked at work."
@puoTwala added:
"The price of all these shoes combined is my annual salary."
@Desiree Mann wrote:
"Most of these shoes have hardly been worn. Life is short, yoh."
@Jacqueline Ndlovu737 said:
"This video just reminded me that you are going to leave it all behind."
@I am Obscure💌 wrote:
"Now rate his hustle."
@Bali€ joked:
"Uncle really loved small street 😂🤣🤣"
@Banamanga added:
"Malome ne a ira, will you give me, akere? 😭 It's only money that I want."
More about money and luxury
- Briefly News recently reported on a one bedroom Cape Town apartment listed for R13 million that had South Africans so heated the conversation is still going.
- A Johannesburg suburb where properties are selling for over R35 million caught people's attention.
- A Cape Town woman spent R15 000 for beauty and defended every cent of it.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za