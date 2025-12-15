A high-value luxury property listing in Bryanston has drawn attention to Johannesburg’s strong upscale property market

Property experts note rising demand and record transaction activity in the suburb despite current buyer-friendly conditions

Bryanston’s lifestyle appeal, security, schools and proximity to Sandton continue to attract local and international buyers

A property listed for R37 million has emerged in Bryanston, a prestigious suburb of South Africa. According to Samuel Seeff of Seeff Property Group, the luxury market in Johannesburg/Sandton is favourable compared to Cape Town.

A photo of a house in a neighbourhood. Image: Karl Hendon

Source: Getty Images

Demand in Gauteng is rising, despite it being a buyer's market. According to the Daily Investor. The listed property, located in the secure Eccleston Crescent Enclosure, features a 1,200 sqm architectural residence on an 8,100 sqm plot, offering luxury interiors and expansive views.

Key amenities include a designer kitchen, cinema, gym, and extensive gardens, making it a remarkable investment opportunity.

Bryanston is one of the top upscale suburbs of Johannesburg, the nation's wealthiest and most prosperous city, along with Sandhurst and Hyde Park. Bryanston gets a noteworthy total value of about R3 billion in annual sales, whereas Sandhurst earns the highest average prices.

According to Seeff's representatives, the suburb's lifestyle, security features, and proximity to Sandton, the nation's main financial and corporate hub, make it popular with wealthy purchasers, industry leaders, and foreign investors. Although it is well known for its expensive properties, younger purchasers are also drawn to it since it provides safe clusters and easier-to-access sectional titles.

Seeff Sandton MD Charles Vining also stated that the suburb has experienced record numbers of transactions in recent years, and activity is still higher than it was before the epidemic. Transactions for 2025 (until the end of October) amount to more than R2.9 billion over a 12-month period, which is already 18% more than all of 2024 (856 units vs. 727 units).

Gated estates (mainly clusters) make up 37% of the overall transaction value, while the high-priced freehold property sector makes up about 40%. With its relatively affordable prices, the sectional title industry accounts for 61% of all transactions.

Seeff's salespeople added that Bryanston's proximity to prestigious educational institutions like St. Stithians College, Crawford International, Redhill School, and Bryanston Primary and High Schools makes it very desirable for family purchasers.

A major draw is the Bryanston Country Club, which has an 18-hole golf course and a variety of sports facilities. It is also close to Sandton City, Hyde Park, Fourways, and Montecasino. In the upcoming year, more interest is anticipated in Johannesburg's suburbs due to reverse semigration, which is on the rise as companies either completely or partially eliminate remote work rules.

In a peaceful neighbourhood, a fancy double-story house stands proudly. Image: Vostok

Source: Getty Images

