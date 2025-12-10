Brandon van Reenen, a local content creator, shared a list of countries that do not require a visa for South African passport holders

He also rated the countries' affordability out of a score of five, with the highest rating being four

The content creator also shared a list of other visa-friendly countries without giving them a solid rating

A local content creator shared a surprising list of countries that require no visas for South African passport holders. Images: @superinformative / TikTok, @bahamas / Instagram

Content creator Brandon van Reenen, known for his TikTok page Super Informative, shared a list of visa-free countries for South African passport holders. He also rated the countries' affordability out of five, giving viewers a sense of how much they'd have to fork out to enjoy themselves abroad.

Recorded on 7 December, 2025, Brandon uploaded the post on 9 December, 2025. He captioned his post:

"South Africa's passport might not be the strongest, but we have some access to really cool destinations that aren't Thailand, Indonesia, or Russia."

Brandon also added that his list was not an accurate representation.

"What's affordable for some might not be the same for others. This is roughly based on our rand's spending power when visiting. Also, hotels, your flight, and what you eat will affect the overall cost."

He started with Singapore, which he gave 2.5/5 for affordability, noting that it was good for short stays. Next was Fiji with a 2/5 affordability rating. With flight costs being as much as R30 000 per person, Brandon added that it was possible to find affordable accommodation. Third on the list was Chile. The content creator claimed that the 3/5-rated South American country's flight costs were expensive; however, activities were considered rand-friendly.

"Public transport is cheap, and the average meal is only around R200," said Brandon.

The Bahamas got 2/5 for affordability, and had the content creator saying:

"It's not the cheapest destination on this list, but it's still more affordable than some European destinations, and getting around will be a little bit expensive."

Brandon also mentioned South Korea in the list of visa-free countries for South African passport holders. However, according to the information portal VisaIndex.com, South African passport holders are eligible to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (a digital travel document) before visiting the country. While accommodation in Seoul may be on the pricey side, transport, meals, and attractions are considered affordable. Therefore, Brandon rated the country 3/5.

Pictures of the colourful streets of South Korea. Images: @henryjoo3

With a 4/5 rating, the Dominican Republic is said to have expensive flights and relatively budget-friendly transport, activities, food, and accommodation. Other notable visa-friendly destinations include Argentina, Barbados, Brazil, Georgia, Jamaica, and Tunisia. Oman and Qatar require visas on arrival.

