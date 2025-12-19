"You’re So Rich": South Africans Stunned as Woman Buys R15,000 Wig

A Cape Town content creator sparked online debate after revealing she spent R15,000 on a custom-made wig and proudly backed her decision

A Cape Town woman has sparked lively debate on social media after revealing that she spent R15,000 on a wig, confidently declaring that the luxury purchase was "so worth it."

A woman in Cape Town revealed her R15,000 wig, sparking a range of reactions.

In the viral TikTok video, the young woman who goes by the social media handle @marketingwithtjbanks is seen enthusiastically showing off the custom-made wig while standing in the sunlight, allowing viewers to admire its rich maroon colour and sleek finish.

Clearly impressed, she gushed over the look, saying:

"Look at this colour, is she not amazing, are you crazy?"

The content creator based in Cape Town explained that the wig was sourced from hair brand THE DON | Hair Diaries, which specialises in custom units. According to her, the wig was made to order, contributing to both the price and the quality that left her impressed.

In the caption of her post, @marketingwithtjbanks revealed that the purchase had been made after a follower requested that she order and review the wig.

"Someone requested I order and review!!! 🙌💃 @THE DON | Hair Diaries, you will always have my money! GIRLL!!! I ordered a custom unit from her and wow! I’m so so so so impressed!!!! Is it worth it?" she wrote.

The video, published on 18 December 2025, quickly gained traction, with social media users flooding the comments section with mixed reactions. While some praised the wig’s flawless look and applauded her for investing in quality hair, others questioned whether spending R15,000 on a wig was reasonable, especially amid rising living costs.

Supporters argued that premium wigs are an investment, noting their durability, craftsmanship and natural appearance. Critics, however, said the price was excessive, sparking a broader conversation about beauty standards, self-expression and personal spending choices.

Despite the debate, the TikTok user @marketingwithtjbanks stood firmly by her purchase, making it clear that for her, the confidence boost and quality made every rand worthwhile.

A Cape Town woman flaunted her R15k wig in a TikTok video.

SA outraged by woman's R15k wig

South Africans had mixed reactions as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts on a woman's R15k wig, saying:

Siyaabulelaa said:

"It’s so beautiful, but 15k? That wig is not more than 5k, my love 😭."

KhaysBurner wrote:

"R15k for 16-inch 5x5 that needs better lighting, sana? It’s overpriced, sisi, the vendor played, and so did you."

Renowned South African DJ, producer, and businesswoman, DJ Zinhle, added:

"You’re so rich."

Zanzi stated:

"Babe, have you seen Ntethe’s beauty salon? You could have gotten something way better for like R8,9k longer too."

Nani Emihle commented:

"It's nice but not 15k torho cc😩."

