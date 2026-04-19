A KZN content creator shared a video of a Durban factory shop selling classy and beautiful gifts for as little as R40 each

The shop stocks everything from hand creams and body products to purses, candles and gift bags

Interested viewers were either rushing to find the address or telling her to stop sharing the secret with everyone

A woman speaking into a mic on the left and purses on the right. Images: @excessfactoryshopdurban

Source: TikTok

A KZN content creator had gift shoppers in Durban excited after she shared what she called the city's best-kept secret. The young woman posted her thoughts on her TikTok page @excessfactoryshopdurban on 11 March 2026, discussing the Excess Factory Shop on 16 Wolseley Road in Stamford Hill, Durban. She showed viewers shelf after shelf of beautifully packaged gifts, all going for R40 each.

In the video, she moved through the store pointing out products, accessories and all sorts of neatly packaged items that look far more expensive than what they cost. She also pointed out that the store stocks cute gift bags and tags right by the tills, making it a one-stop shop for anyone who needs to sort out a gift without spending a lot of money.

Where is the Excess Factory Shop?

The Excess Factory Shop is a Durban-based factory shop bringing affordable gifting to the city. Their range covers body and bath products, men's gifting, candles, accessories and toys. The store is open Monday to Friday from 7:30 am to 3:45 pm and on Saturdays from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm. It is closed on Sundays.

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Watch the TikTok clip below:

Durban shoppers love the factory shop find

People had a lot to say on TikToker @excessfactoryshopdurban's clip:

@Lynn said:

"Nah, man, don't let them know."

@Tiny Thabede wrote:

"I always go here for my house diffusers, linen sprays and a whole lot of other things. Love love love them 🥰🥰"

@user3674705911644 added:

"If only you were in a better part of Durban, more people would come to the store."

@sweetiepie said:

"This is such a tiny store. Nothing is R40. Everything is expensive. It's only gift packages like hand lotion and shower gel."

@biancahair88 wrote:

"The only problem I had when I came here was it being overcrowded. I couldn't get to see everything or the for-sale section because no one told us where it was."

@💖Channy💖 asked:

"Hi, do you have an online store? Also, do you have men's gift options?"

@Yogini Kista questioned:

"Can you tell me where this shop is in Durban?"

@Lelo Dlaba said:

"I have left my number several times for the WhatsApp group, but no luck."

@gitabwqrm48 asked:

"Address, please, in Durban?"

A store in Durban. Images: @excessfactoryshopdurban

Source: TikTok

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Source: Briefly News