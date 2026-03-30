A creator compared Zara and Jet jackets, showing how similar styles could be bought at a much lower price without sacrificing the overall look

She highlighted that both jackets had nearly identical fabric composition, raising questions about why the price gap was so wide

This detail shifted the conversation from just fashion to value and whether brand names justify higher costs, especially when using the same material

Shopping smart has become a real thing lately, especially with prices going up everywhere and people trying to still look good without overspending. One creator broke things down in a way that made people pause and really think about where their money goes. The comparison wasn’t just about fashion, it was about value, quality and what you’re actually paying for. Seeing similar items side by side made the difference feel even bigger.

The picture on the left showed Thalia wearing leopard print pants, talking about how much of a statement piece they are. Image: @thaliadevilliers1

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @thaliadevilliers1 posted a video on 28 March 2026 comparing what R3,597 gets you at Zara versus R1,428 at Jet, and the difference had people doing double takes. She showcased similar jacket styles from both stores, pointing out how the designs looked almost identical despite the big price gap. What really caught attention was how easy it was to recreate the same look for less.

She didn’t stop at just the appearance, she went deeper into the fabric composition as well. According to her, both jackets were made from over 90% polyester and just under 10% elastane, which made the comparison even more interesting. For many viewers, that raised questions about what exactly people are paying extra for when shopping at higher-end stores.

Same style, very different price tags

User @thaliadevilliers1 also styled a few outfits, showing how full Zara-inspired looks could be recreated at Jet for nearly half the price. Her take was simple, you can still look put together and trendy without stretching your budget too far. The video had a very real, everyday feel that made it easy for people to relate to.

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Mzansi had a lot to say, with many agreeing that Jet has been quietly stepping up its fashion game. Others admitted they’ve been loyal to bigger brands but are now reconsidering after seeing the comparison. The conversation turned into a mix of fashion, affordability and smart shopping choices.

Thalia on the left showed what you can get at Zara versus at Jet for fraction of the price. Image: @thaliadevilliers1

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Dima wrote:

“I hate to break it to you, but Jet quality is utter rubbish. 🚮”

Nono Majiza said:

“When did Jet have clothes costing R499. 😂😭😩 Haibo, I can’t imagine going into a Jet and paying R500 on an item, what?”

Chez commented:

“I get what you are saying, but take both Zara's and Jet's in 4 or 5 seasons from now, which item is still going to look good? the stitching, the lining? The washing? The colour fading? I'd be interested to know.”

Zen said:

“Good jet. And such jackets have a season. Come next year, y’all be wearing another jacket, like that biker black leather jacket. People no longer wear those.”

wortleymichele shared:

“I bought a pair of Sneakers at Mr Price for 150, saw the exact same Sneakers at Zara for R550.”

YakhanyaM said:

“I will choose Shein, Shein, and Shein. Any given time with R1700, I can have 10 items.”

Dolly Sukdeo927 commented:

“So much for polyester at Zara, polyester is made from plastic, which is not even breathable.”

User 931 Zillion said:

“Paid partnership neh? Ka dlala chomi, thank you for opening our eyes. 🫶🏾”

Ngwale wa moPulan wrote:

“Cheap is expensive.”

Hlatse said:

“I’ve been telling people at my workplace to go to Jet, hey. Jet is the girl she thinks she is. ❤️❤️❤️”

3 Other Briefly News stories about Zara clothes

A TikTok video comparing Zara heels with cheaper alternatives at Foschini and Edgars sparked a nationwide conversation about fashion affordability in Mzansi.

A store has caused a massive stir online after it showcased stunning winter jackets from Zara, leaving netizens interested to visit it. Read more: https://briefly.co.za/people/215387-haibo-i-mzansi-amped-r200-zara-jackets-deal-shares-video/

A young lady shared a glimpse of stylish ZARA finds, which left South Africans gushing about how much fashion sense she has.

Source: Briefly News