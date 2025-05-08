“Haibo, I Want”: Mzansi Amped Over R200 Zara Jackets Deal, Shares Video

A store has caused a massive stir online after it showcased stunning winter jackets from Zara

The winter finds are being sold at budget-friendly prices, and the TikTok video has gained loads of views

Mzansi peeps were intrigued as they headed to the comments section with inquiries, while some shared their thoughts

As the chilly season sets in, one thing’s for sure for Mzansi huns is that staying warm in style has never been more affordable, but thanks to one plug that caused a fashion frenzy, a moment that has swept through South Africa, leaving netizens buzzing over a deal offering original Zara jackets for just R200.

People in Mzansi loved the R200 Zara jackets plug, which went viral online: Image: Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

Plug for R200 Zara jackets

The unexpected bargain posted by the store under the handle @thehanger_boutique shows the stylish winter finds that came in different colours. The jackets, known for their sleek design and premium feel, are reportedly available at @thehanger_boutique, although the exact location was not disclosed by the store.

@thehanger_boutique revealed to its viewers that they were selling the jacket at only R200 each, and people could order on WhatsApp.

Peeps online are speculating whether the jackets are surplus stock or part of a shop clearance, but many aren’t too bothered by their source. With winter approaching, the timing couldn’t be better, and Mzansi huns and gents alike are scrambling to get their hands on the deal.

The plug has become a symbol of thrifty fashion done right, showing that style doesn’t have to come with a heavy price tag. The video went viral on the internet, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few days of its publication.

Watch the clip of the Zara jacket plug below:

SA intrigued by Zara's jackets at a fraction of price

South Africans loved the store's plug as they took to the comments section expressing their thoughts, saying:

Ani’s pov said:

"Where? I need one."

Own Your Reality asked:

"How much is the delivery to Durban, if you deliver there?"

Miss K Nei wrote:

"Hey, I need a green leather jacket and a grey fur jacket, please."

Dembele shared:

"Haibo, I want."

Bandit inquired:

"Do you have men's wear?"

User simply said:

"I need need need."

Nono Khumalo was ready to get her hands on the budget-friendly jacket, adding:

"How do I order?"

South Africans were amped about the R200 Zara jackets plug. Image: Carlos Barquero

Source: Getty Images

2025 Winter finds from local SA stores

Briefly News reported that Mr Price is coming through for all peeps with their stunning winter finds, which left South Africans buzzing. The babe who goes by the TikTok handle @siso_gee has warmed up winter with her impressive Mr Price fashion haul, which South Africans can't get enough of.

A South African woman has gone viral on social media after sharing a video of Woolworths’ latest winter boots collection, leaving South Africans in awe of the stylish seasonal finds.

