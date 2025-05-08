A couple at a local shopping mall carried their grocery trolley up the stairs, and social media users were there to capture the moment

They skipped the elevator queue and dragged their full cart up step by step. causing traffic behind them, and their clip was shared on TikTok

Social media users were in stitches, flooding the comment sections with questions that had no answers, while others loved the supportive man

A male shopper helped a couple struggling to lift a grocery trolley at a mall. Image: Busisiwe Marble Tsie

Some moments are unexpected; you just have to laugh. That's what happened when a couple at Hazyview Mall in Mpumalanga decided to haul their entire grocery trolley up a staircase.

The hilarious moment was shared on TikTok by @busisiwemarbletsie, attracting over 100K views, many likes, and comments from social media users who found it effortlessly funny.

The couple carry their shopping trolley

In the video, the woman holds the bottom of the visibly heavy trolley, while the man grabs the top, both carrying it step by step up the stairs. Just when it looks like the woman is giving up, a bystander steps in and helps them to the top, while other shoppers record this unusual activity.

The mall's elevator was full, according to @busisiwemarbletsie, and the couple didn't want to wait.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi finds the couple entertaining

Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing their amusement. Many said the clip showed classic parental behaviour, of needing to do things quickly, even if it was the most chaotic. Some noted how parents could be embarrassed without realising it. Others, however, were worried about locals quickly pulling out their phones to capture content in any situation.

Mzansi people wondered what led the couple to take the stairs carrying a trolley with food. Image: Busisiwe Marble Tsie

User @Amahle 🦋 said:

"Abazali (parents) are so embarrassing kodwa (though) 😭."

User @Just Mbalz shared:

"To be fair. All the lifts at Southgate were not working, and I wanted to go upstairs. I did this on the escalator.✋🏻Don’t judge 🧑‍⚖️🥴."

User @lesedilamorena commented:

"Guys, we are not safe anymore. Anything you do, they will take a video yoh aowa

User @presh added:

"You should have seen the chaos at that lift near Spar on Tuesday. Yoh! It was a mess, shem. People from Pick n Pay had to come to that lift too, because the one at Pick n Pay was not working."

User @Mizz_Bev🇿🇦 advised:

"That trolley can go on the escalator, just got to know how. I used to push a pram onto the escalator. Just got to be quick with the exit plan lol."

User @Rorisangrori said:

"And hubby is supportive."

