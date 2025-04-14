A woman shared a video of her father, who broke up with her mom a while ago, trying to get her attention and vowing that she still had feelings for him

The dad, a real player, was standing outside his daughter's car, trying to charm his ex, who wanted nothing to do with him, in the clip shared on TikTok

Social media users were in stitches, saying they could see why things didn't work out between the mom and dad and laughing at how he ended up asking them for money

A father asked for $5 from his ex and his daughter after asking her to take him back. Image: @nekablessed416

Source: TikTok

An American woman shared a video of her and her mom bumping into her dad, who took the opportunity to ask for love back from the mom, telling her that he knew she still had feelings for him.

The daughter, TikTok user @nekablessed416, shared the clip on the video streaming app, and it went viral, attracting millions of views.

The dad charms the mom

In the clip, the mom is in the car with her daughter, while the father stands outside, on the passenger's side, where the mom is seated. He asks his ex if she doesn't miss him, and she responds with a firm "no". In denial, the dad tells her he knows that she misses him, claiming he could get her back again if he wanted to. The daughter teases her mom, supporting her dad and saying the mom is playing hard to get.

When the dad tries to touch the mom's face, the daughter quickly tells him not to, saying they didn't know where his hands had been. Through all this, the dad continues saying he knows the mom is playing hard to get and that she loves him. The dad then asks for $5, and the daughter asks who he is asking money from, to which he replies, "From you". The mom was quick to respond, saying they don't have money for him, explaining they just spent their money on their nails.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the confident dad

The clip went viral, gaining 11.4M views, 1.7M likes, and 24.4K comments from social media users entertained by the dad's smooth operator ways. Many commented on how he was still a player, suspecting he gave the mom a headache like in the good old days when they were still dating.

Some asked the daughter whose side she was on, as she hyped her dad, making him believe the mom was still in love with him, yet quickly defended her mom when he tried to touch her.

A mom told her ex she wanted nothing to do with him in front of their daughter. Image: ER Productions Limited

Source: Getty Images

User @snowglowNglitterglobe said:

"He was a player back in the day."

User @TayTayRay shared:

"I know she went through it with him lol he got them light eyes 🤣🤣 she ain’t having it."

User @kiara added:

"My mom and dad were married for 18 years they got divorced but they were lowkey dating for years after 😭😂."

User @pindi_0707 commented:

"She's fed up. Never looked at him once😂."

User @Charlieangel222 said:

"Not him talking about Oscar living under the bridge and then turning around to ask for $5 😩😭😂."

User @CeCe CeCe joked:

"If I was her I’d be calling him as soon as I got in the house, 'I ain’t appreciate how you was talking about Oscar, I’m back home I guess you can come over' 😩🤣🤣."

