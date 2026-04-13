A South African was hyped to find a store in America stocked with everything from Savanna to Spur sauce

The clip was shared on TikTok, reaching over a million views as viewers obsessed over the local finds

Viewers were shocked by the steep prices, while other expats who were missing local food were trying to locate similar stores in their areas

A woman living in the US showed off the South African drinks and snacks she found at a local shop. Image: @nzwakazie1

Source: TikTok

A viral shopping trip sparked a massive debate online after a woman discovered her favourite local staples, thousands of kilometres away from home.

The viral clip was shared by TikTok user @nzwakazie1 on 7 March 2026, where it reached 1.2M views and hundreds of comments from local expats who had been missing South African food.

The creator immediately went to the cold beverages section once entering the Texas store, where she showcased alcoholic beverages such as Hunter's Gold and Savanna light. She detailed in the comments section that a Savanna six pack was R400.

The list of South African foods available in the US

She also managed to find a PS chocolate, Coo baked beans, an aromat and a Spur sauce. More items included Rajar curry powder, Robertson spices, a Nestle slab of chocolate and one of the items she was excited to find, maize meal. When asked, TikTok user @nzwakazie1 detailed that she bought the 1kg maize meal for R400.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates about the South African grocery store

The video went viral, gaining massive views and comments from social media users who were impressed by seeing so many local items at the store. Many South Africans who live in America asked for the store's location, hoping to stock their favourite local foods. Some viewers were interested in finding out how much the total cost was and the number of items she bought. One local viewer whose child lives in North Carolina thanked the creator and said she was sending the information to her.

Some of the foods the creator was able to buy included rice, beans and many other items. Image: @nzwakazie1

Source: TikTok

User @PRIs 🇺🇸🇿🇦 asked:

"Please plug us where this shop is 🥹?"

User @Malondi shared:

"I found Spar in 🇲🇹 Malta ( an island in Europe), but I have not seen a South African store like this around Europe."

User @Delease🌸asked:

"How much was the total for everything in rands? And for how many items😮‍💨🥹?"

User @Lee

"I remember the joy I felt entering the one I went to in Florida."

User @smangie02🇿🇦

"Thank you am sending this to my daughter, she's in North Carolina."

User @NeoLentjie advised:

"Cook 😋and invite your friends from that side and share a nice South African meal😋❤️‍🔥. They will most probably love your meal👌🏽💝."

User @mduduzi ngwenya

"In the US or UK, you'll spend R3000 on things that cost R500 back home."

3 Briefly News articles about South Africans living in the US

A young South African who moved to America six months ago, surprised her family by returning home unexpectedly and shared a heartwarming gesture which left them shocked and excited.

A South African woman living in the US shared a list of local foods and drinks she misses, from biltong pies, milktarts and many others, sparking a debate about the quality of locally produced foods.

An Afrikaner man showed his followers how easy and secure his life had become since moving to rural America, while going to buy eggs from an unmonitored vending machine.

Source: Briefly News