A South African man who regularly travels in Africa by road showed people a fuel price difference

The man made a stop in Angola, and he posted a TikTok video proving to South Africans that fuel has drastically different price points on the continent

South Africans were fascinated after the man demonstrated how much it cost him to get a full tank for his big car

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In a video on TikTok, a man travelling in Angola by road made a stop at a petrol station. The South African let people know that he loves travelling because it is not as expensive as people would expect.

A South African in Angola was impressed by the cheap fuel. Image: @trans_africa_tours

Source: TikTok

The video that the man posted on 18 March 2026 had tongues wagging amid rising fuel prices. People were stunned by how much fuel the travelling enthusiast was able to get at an affordable price.

In a TikTok video by @trans_africa_tours showed people that he was in Angola, where fuel costs 300 kwanza (R5) per litre. The man needed 100 litres to fill the truck that he was using to travel across Africa. For a full tank, the man only paid the equivalent of R485 to fill his car. He said that imagine how cheap fuel could be in South Africa if the government got hold of oil reserves. Watch the video of the man filling up below:

South Africa amazed by Angola fuel price

Many people thought that the video of the man showing how much it costs to fill up a full tank in Angola was fascinating. Viewers shared their two cents about South Africa and its fuel prices. Read the comments below:

Angola is an oil producer on the African continent. Image: Jan-Rune Smenes Reite / Pexels

Source: UGC

user8219407672481 said:

"The only cheap commodity in Luanda is gasoline, everything else is expensive."

Modjadji@7 argued:

"Remember, Angola is one of Africa's top oil producers, generally producing between 1.1 and 1.3 million barrels per day of crude. So we can't compare South Africa with the producer my Leadership🤞"

JPN 7.62 ✝️ was impressed by the fuel price:

"R500 for me takes me from Ginginlovu to Durban and almost to Stanger 😅, barely half tank. And this was before the price rises 😅"

Rocks shared:

"Mozambique is also cheaper. The diesel price per litre is 80 Metical.'

Khathu Thomani remarked:

"We have Sasol, but our government uses international prices for us."

sugar wondered:

"How far is Angola when coming from Butterworth? I want to come and fill my tank."

Khohlo said:

"Fuel is cheap. It's just our government exploiting us the motorists."

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Source: Briefly News