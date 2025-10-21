Businesswoman Rachel Kolisi recently celebrated Siya Kolisi's sister, Liphelo's big day at her high school

Rachel shared photos of herself and her eldest daughter, who is finalising her schooling career in 2026

South Africans and fans of Rachel shared their excitement in her comment section and praised her for being a great mom

Rachel Kolisi celebrates Siya Kolisi's sister Liphelo's induction day. Image: RachelKolisi

Popular media personality Rachel Kolisi impressed South Africans this week when she celebrated Liphelo's induction day at school.

Kolisi, who previously celebrated Liphelo's 18th birthday, reveals that the teenager is heading to matric in 2026.

The former Springboks' first lady also recently impressed Mzansi when she took Liphelo to her first Matric ball.

The media personality shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, that it was Liphelo's induction day.

"Induction day for my girl 😭.I can’t believe we’re at matric already, remember her starting grade 1 like it was yesterday! 🥹❤️.So proud of you @liphelo.madlingozi, she wrote.

South Africans respond to Kolisi's post

Dewafrica said:

"Rachel and her eldest daughter ❤️ you did that, mama.🙏🏽 Congratulations to your family."

Mfundos_dan replied:

"We are so proud of you, Rachel 👏👏."

Sangajam wrote:

"You’ve done so well, mama❤️."

Mondz_m replied:

"You’ve done well, Rachel👏."

Khuba_elihle responded:

"Ow, Rachie, 😍 well done, mama."

Xoxopottery_designs replied:

"This is so special x."

Dede.sikosana4 wrote:

"Thank you very much, Riri, and bless you and keep you 🙏💕♥️ Numbers 6:24-25."



Afro_mom_reads said:

"😍😍😍 Well done to her. All the best with matric! ❤️."

Lucillem298403 replied:

"Congratulations, 🎊 may 2026 be a fantastic year for your daughter. It's our junior school house assembly on Monday for our grade 6 girls going into grade 7 at Victoria Primary in Makhanda (Grahamstown). They are going to announce the house captains and the committee members."



Mbasaa_p responded:

"uKhulisile (you raised her well), Rachel, ntombi," (my girl).

Gabonewejustice wrote:

"Stay calm, young lady, stay focused, and trust your brilliant mind. Best of luck👌😍🙌.#matric #classof2025❤️."

Mbali_tots said:

"You are such an amazing mommy❤️."

Carynkennedy replied:

"Congrats! All 3 of my girls were at St Cyps. The last one left in 2022. Time flies, and matric is crazy busy. Enjoy all the lasts and take it all in."

Teddiejardine commented:

"You are such an inspiration to me as a mom. ❤️."

Rachel Kolisi praises Liphelo on her induction day. Images: RachelKolisi

