South African singer and performer Makhadzi recently showed her dance moves on social media

A gossip page posted a clip of the Ghanama hitmaker dancing dressed in a skimpy outfit

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Makhadzi's moves

Fans wowed by Makhadzi's sleek dance moves. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South African Limpopo-born singer and performer Makhadzi recently became the talk of the town after a recent video of her new dance moves went viral on social media.

On Sunday, 19 October 2025, the controversial gossip online page, Maphepha Ndaba, shared a clip of the star whose former dancer accused her of not paying her salary for two months, showing off her sleek dancing skills.

In the clip, Makhadzi is seen effortlessly moving her waist just like the legendary Shakira would do when she is performing. Many netizens were amazed by the singer's moves on social media.

"Pasop Baddies, says @makhadzisa [WATCH] @makhadzisa showing and warning the baddies that if she likes, she can take it there! Nina nithini? Comment Below ⬇️Only #maphephandaba," the caption reads.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Makhadzi's sleek dance moves

yummy_p_ said:

"Shakira was found shaking!"

gugzgugulethuu wrote:

"She really earned her right to be the baddie she is."

beleza_51 commented:

"She is wearing a Toyota Cressida dashboard mat."



tebogo_womxhosa responded:

"That waist shaking bendithi ngu Tyla. Phezu kwabo Makhadzi."

rossette_ngondo replied:

"Khadzi maaan. Love her 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 she is not fake, she lives for herself and not what people will say."

nakedi_rapudi mentioned:

"There’s something about the skirt! Our very own Beyoncé shem. Mo feng cowboy hat."

boitumelo_pertunia stated:

"One thing about her team they know how to get us talking, great marketing strategy."

kim__collen mentioned:

"Sothini bandla😂😂😂. Let's leave the intrusive thoughts there."

Who is Makhadzi?

Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona is popularly known as Makhadzi, is a vibrant South African singer, songwriter, and dancer who was on on 30 June 1996. Growing up in Ha-Mashamba, Limpopo, she first dazzled audiences as a dancer at just 12 years old.

While still in school, she signed with Rita Dee Entertainment and released her debut album, Muhwalo Uya Ndemela, in 2015. Her energetic single Tshanda Vhuya caught the public’s ear in 2017, and her second studio album, Matorokisi, in 2019, soared to number two on the South African charts. Today, the hitmaker has managed to captivate large audiences across Africa who do not understand her language. Mzansi celebrates her for embracing her heritage and taking pride in her roots.

