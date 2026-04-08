A lighthearted moment at a local filling station captured the hearts of many after a church member was filmed dancing to gospel music

The video shared on TikTok gained massive traction as viewers celebrated the man’s spontaneous display of happiness

Social media users flooded the comments with praise, with many describing the man as a happy soul, whose joy is infectious

A local man went viral after he was caught on camera dancing to gospel music at a petrol station. Image: @gombatkr

Source: TikTok

A local man's routine visit to a petrol station turned into a viral celebration of spirit, life and music.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @gombatkr on 6 April 2026, drawing thousands of views from a delighted online community.

The creator was at an Engen garage playing gospel music loudly from his car while being serviced. TikTok user @gombatkr noticed a group of men dressed in ZCC standing on the other side of the pumps and began filming the scene.

Spontaneous gospel dance at the pumps

As the music played, one of the men could not resist the beat. He performed traditional church dance moves right on the forecourt. The man’s fellow church members looked on with smiles, clearly amused by the friend’s vibey and free-spirited energy. The dancer seemed lost in the moment, showcasing footwork to the sound of the gospel tune.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applauds the happy ZCC member

The video gained traction as social media users flooded the comments section with good things to say about the dancing man. Many viewers appreciated his aura and wished they were around to hype him up. Some said the man was living proof that one doesn't need money to be happy. Others thanked the content creator for sharing such a positive and authentic Mzansi moment. One viewer who was touched by the dancing man noted that he wasn't even aware that he was being filmed, believing the man was just a happy soul. Another user jokingly said the man was praying and dancing for the petrol price to go down.

The creator was playing loud music from his car when the church member began to dance. Image: @gombatkr

Source: TikTok

User @pickles said:

"He wasn't even aware he was being filmed. He's happy, nje (period)."

User @groot man joked:

"They are praying for the⛽️diesel price to soon go back to R19.50, trust me."

user5587770949254 shared

"Oya mobona (can you see), he's happy. And others are looking at him with a smile 😁."

User @AR commented:

"I don't blame him😅. I also dance all the way when I come from that place (church)❤️."

User @Muhle NTUMBIs added

"Happiness is for free🥰."

Khazamula Ngobeni Mlambya shared:

"Happy people, bophelo re bo fumane (we've got this life)🙏."

User @Tee_relo Raps joked:

"O rapella petrol price gore e theoge (he's praying for the petrol price to go down)😭."

3 Briefly News church-related articles

A young woman shared a video of them being stopped by a law enforcement officer for a breathalyser test while in a church uniform, sparking a massive online debate about road safety.

A content creator showcased a Cape Town beach filled with people lining up for baptism during the festive season, sparking a massive online debate.

A toddler handed her doll to the priest during the church baptism ceremony, and he honoured her strange but innocent request, leaving church attendees in stitches.

Source: Briefly News