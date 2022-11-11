Nomvelo Makhanya is a familiar face on South African TV as an actress on Scandal for nearly a decade

The actress had her last scene as Lindiwe Maseko, and it was a moving sight for her longtime supporters

Viewers of Scandal reacted to the actress's last scene, and many expressed how moved they were

Nomvelo Makhanya, who played Lindiwe Maseko on Scandal, closed the curtain on her character. The actress joined the soapie at a young age and stayed for almost 10 years.

Nomvelo Makhanya had a grand finale on 'Scandal' where she gave an amazing last performance. Image:@_mvelomakhanya

Source: Instagram

Interviewers were touched to see the character who became one of their faves leave. Many applauded the talent she displayed during the last scene as Lindiwe on Scandal.

Scandal actress Nomvelo Makhanya bids show goodbye

The star was known as Lindiwe and built her career on the show. ZAlebs reported that Novemlo's last time on Scandal had many in their feelings.

The actress joined the cast one year ago and has grown since. During her time on Scandal, she has become an award-winning for her work on a Netflix movie.

Many fans reacted to her last scene. They complimented Lindiwe's acting and applauded her for delivering a touching genuine moment.

@leratochante

"Yoh this was sad."

@MusaMatiwane_

"Hurt breaking to watch yhooo. Malindy baby."

@Robust_8

"Hey le scene ne, it got me and my love in tears."

@TalithaJLokwe

"What an emotional scene."

Omuhle Gela quits 'Uzalo' by suddenly not being at shoots after contract changes

Briefly News previously reported that Omuhle Gela, who plays Nomaswazi on Uzalo, decided to quit. The actress decided not to film for the soapie anymore because changes were made to her contract.

The South African actress has since confirmed all the claims that she walked away immediately. Omuhle also made sure that she made her side of things clear.

According to TimesLIVE, Omuhle Gela was unhappy after changes were made to her contract with Uzalo and left the soapie without warning Omuhle said that she noticed that the terms she agreed to were not in her favour as she initially agreed before moving to KZN for the show, The actress left Uzalo simply by not showing up for a filming day.

Source: Briefly News