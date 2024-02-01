Oros Mampofu Shows Love to His Younger Self With Heartwarming Message: “Proud of You, Oros”
- Oros Mampofu posted a heartwarming message to his younger self
- The actor posted cheerful throwback photos of himself, saying he was proud of where he came from and where he was going
- Mzansi showed love to Oros and affirmed that he was, indeed, doing his young self proud
Oros Mampofu showed some love to himself in a sweet post accompanied by throwback photos. The Gqeberha: The Empire actor praised young Oros' resilience and hard work and promised to make him proud.
Oros Mampofu gives flowers to himself
It's good to give yourself a high-five occasionally, and Oros Mampofu understands the importance of giving yourself flowers.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, the Hartklop actor posted his throwback photos along with a sweet message showing love to the young him:
"You were soft, kind, and patient, and for everything you endured, I am proud of you. Now, it's my opportunity to do right by you and make every dream you ever had come true.
I promise to stand up for you, protect you, and always remember you. Proud of you Oros. Thank you."
Like Oros, DJ Maphorisa also showered himself in praise for all that he had contributed to the music industry.
Mzansi shows love to Oros Mampofu
Fans and followers praised Oros for all the work he has done:
miss.bu__ was proud of Oros:
"You're doing pretty good, buddy!"
rmasithembe affirmed Oros:
"Your inner child is definitely proud of you for everything you've done. You have exceeded his wildest dreams."
moshendiki said:
"I'm proud of you!"
usands_32 praised the actor:
"You're doing great things. Keep up the good work, my brother!"
lunathimampofu loved the message:
'Love this!"
