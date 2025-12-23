Reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo reflected on 2025 as he turns 53

He took to Instagram, posting a morning video in his bathroom, taking Mzansi through his year

Followers and fans flooded the comments section, wishing Somizi well

Somizi Mhlongo reflected on his year as he turned 53."Image: Somizi

Source: Getty Images

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo is getting older, and he is intentional about reflecting on his achievements.

In his video, he shared what he called "positives", starting with his good health and wealth.

Sipping champagne, Somizi, whose friends paid tribute to him on his birthday, said:

"I'm grateful for my health and wealth."

The former Idols SA judge detailed his business success in 2025, saying:

"Sompire Kids has grown into Sompire Adults."

He also said that he had the "greatest, biggest fashion show as a first-timer."

The Sompire owner added more things he was grateful for:

"I still have gigs everywhere. I'm booked like a DJ."

Watch the full video in the post below:

Fans react to Somizi's video

@Miss_Pinkett commented:

"A glorious birthday to you. Here’s to many more blessings, wealth and health."

@Marciaphongolo wrote:

"Happy birthday, my favourite artist in South Africa. I watched you at the Market Theatre. I think that was in 1992. You were doing a show there. I forgot the name. You blew my mind."

@kikipop_michael said:

"Happy birthday to South Africa’s OG and greatest heart."

@Thamimxasa said, simply:

"Happy birthday, Som Som."

Somizi opens up about mental health challenges

Continuing, Somizi started referencing what he called the "negatives", saying:

"I realised that I was not operating from a place of gratitude."

He added that he was overthinking and had doses and episodes of depression.

Somizi, whose ex-husband seemingly bashed one of his designs, told followers that in 2020, he was diagnosed with clinical depression.

He said he had thought that he had dealt with it properly, but later realised that he had been "putting it under the rug."

He added that he would be seeking therapy to attend to these struggles.

Who is Somizi's ex-husband?

Somizi Mhlongo's ex-husband is Mohale Motaung, a South African actor, model, entrepreneur, and socialite.

Mohale gained wider fame through his relationship with Somizi, but had already started building his career, including acting roles in shows like MTV Shuga: Down South (as Odirile) and later appearances in Adulting and House of Zwide.

The couple met in 2017 at a book signing for Somizi's memoir.

They went public with their relationship in 2018, and Somizi proposed during a trip to Paris.

They held a traditional customary ceremony on September 28, 2019, in Kibler Park, Johannesburg, followed by a lavish white wedding on January 30, 2020, in Muldersdrift.

The events were highly publicised, including a Showmax special titled Somizi & Mohale: The Union.

Somizi Mhlongo married Mohale Motaung in 2020. Image: Somizi

Source: Twitter

Somizi visits a sick fan in the hospital

Somizi recently visited a sick fan at a hospital and won Mzansi's hearts.

In a previous report by Briefly News, the multitalented star was praised by fans who said that he always had a good heart, following his visit to a fan in the hospital.

