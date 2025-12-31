South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo and Afro Trap artist Sosoboy Fasho did something heartwarming for the elderly people

The two stars handed over grocery hampers to the families of Mdantsane and spent some time with them

They also visited Masizakhe Children’s Home during the festive season, bearing gifts for the kids

Somizi and Sosoboy Fosho's act of kindness was appreciated by the Mdantsane community. Image: @somizi, @realsosoboyfosho

Source: Instagram

Many celebrities across the country have been giving back to their communities this festive season, sharing heartfelt moments with the people of their community. Somizi Mhlongo and Afro Trap star Sosoboy Fosho made the community of Mdantsane very happy with their kind gesture.

According to The Citizen, the flamboyant media personality's foundation has partnered with Sosoboy's foundation to provide elderly women in the Mdantsane community with grocery hampers since November 2025.

They visited struggling families facing daily hardship. Instead of a brief drop-off, the artists took time to sit, chat and connect. During the festive season, the two stars returned to Mdantsane and visited the Masizakhe Children’s Home, where they came bearing gifts for the young ones and shared meals.

Somizi and Sosoboy posted on social media

In November 2025, the former Idols SA judge, who previously trended for his bold and daring Christmas outfit, posted on social media about his collaboration with the artists to give back to the community in the Eastern Cape.

He wrote:

"Thanks @asandaboss for inviting me and my foundation to join @realsosoboyfosho and his foundation to lend a helping hand to the elderly community of Mdansane. My heart is full."

See the post below:

Another post reads:

"Currently Live on Facebook 🎥 Somizi and Sosoboy, in partnership with the Global Creative Summit (GCS), G20, Somizi Foundation and Sosoboy Fosho Foundation, are lending helping hands to families in the Eastern Cape — spreading hope, kindness, and the true spirit of community. 💛 Together, we’re proving that when creativity meets compassion, lives change."

See the post below:

Cyan Boujee also gives back to her community

Somizi and Sosoboy Fasho weren't the only ones giving back this festive season, as the controversial baddie and DJ Cyan Boujee also shared on social media that she decided to hand out hampers to families in her community on 19 December 2025.

"I went back to my hometown, just like I planned. With the help of my friends, we gave back — and it reminded me of when I was much younger, giving with the little I had. Today looks different, but the heart is the same," Boujee wrote.

Her food drive wouldn't be the first generous act Cyan has shown her supporters. In 2024, she trended after donating one of her wigs to her fan, and while that did not go without criticism, no good deed goes unpunished.

DJ Shimza breaks Chymamuqie donations record

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the massive donation DJ Shimza contributed towards Chymamusique's surgeries and medical expenses.

Not only did he donate a large sum of money, but he also helped Chyma reach his target to help him continue getting the help he needs.

Source: Briefly News