Pioneering South African DJ and producer Oskido impressed fans with his dance move in a trending video on X

The 30-second-long video shows the veteran DJ joyfully dancing in a suit at a wedding reception, challenging others with energetic moves amid family and guests

Users on X took to the comments to praise the DJ and commend his longevity in Mzansi's entertainment scene

Oskido was seen dancing in a trending video. Image: oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

In an electrifying display of energy and joy, South African DJ Oskido has taken the digital world by storm with a 30-second video showcasing his impressive dance moves at a wedding reception.

Dressed in a sharp suit, the veteran DJ doesn't just steal the show with his rhythm, but he also challenges others to join him on the dance floor, embodying the celebratory spirit of the occasion.

Oskido, who ventured into podcasting with DJ Zinhle, remains much loved in the entertainment scene, if the comments under the post are anything to go by.

Watch the video in the post below:

X users weigh in

As the video racked up views and likes, comments flooded in from fans and fellow artists.

Social media users on X expressed their admiration for Oskido’s enduring presence in the Mzansi entertainment scene, praising not just his dance skills but also his ability to remain relevant and influential over the years.

The reactions offer a glimpse into the impact that the DJ, who hosted the Big Day Out event in November, continues to have on both younger generations and loyal followers.

One X user, @prosperiasm, commented with a Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) that shows Oskido dancing and captioned it with a simple:

"Legend."

Another user, @325C_K, said:

"The grootman is enjoying himself with family. It's the best."

@bombshellfuno noted:

"He’s always such a vibe, man."

Another user, @N_Mangethe, opined:

"I think Oskido is the South African version of Shaq. Some people are just here to live the hell out of this life."

@Max_Davinci noted:

"Oskido has been hitting us with the same dance moves for 20 years now."

@AmIDaDrama chimed in:

"Forever a vibe ke sana."

@PianoConnectSA commented:

"He knows how to have a good time."

Oskido's legacy of dance and music

Known as one of the pioneering figures in the South African music industry, Oskido’s journey reflects a remarkable evolution of the country's dance and music culture.

With decades of experience, he has managed to connect with audiences across generations, affirming his status as a beloved figure in the industry.

What are some of Oskido's big songs?

Often called the "godfather of South African dance music," Oskido has an extensive discography spanning decades and genres, including kwaito, house, Afrohouse, and amapiano.

Some of his big and well-known songs and collaborations include Tsa Ma Ndebele (feat. Candy Tsamandebele), which was a major hit that has seen multiple remixes and remains highly popular.

Another one is Y-Tjukuja (feat. Professor & DJ Bucks), which is a widely recognised track from his 2013 album Our Father.

His Afro-house classic, Banane Mavoko (with Black Motion & Jah Rich), released in 2011, has been described as a "timeless Afro-house gem."

Oskido has successfully connected with audiences across generations. Image: Oskido

Source: Getty Images

Oskido praises DJ Zinhle

In a previous Briefly News report, Oskido celebrated DJ Zinhle's big wins and often gives the DJ her flowers.

Source: Briefly News