Inimba viewers want popular actors Lunathi Mampofu and Loyiso McDonald to become a couple in real life

This comes after the stars were spotted co-presenting a TV show over the weekend

Viewers of the show commented on the video and revealed that the should get married at Home Affairs

'Inimba' fans react to Lunathi Mampofu and Loyiso McDonald off-screen clip. Image: jabu mcdonald

Source: Twitter

Inimba fans are rooting for actors Lunathi Mampofu and Loyiso McDonald, who play lovers Lazarus and Zoleka, to date in real life.

The former The Queen actors were recently spotted together out of their characters on a popular sports TV show.

The cast and crew of the popular isiXhosa TV show recently made waves on social media for their behind-the-scenes video at Kamva's funeral service.

An Inimba fan @IamElyGreen shared a video of Mampofu and McDonald off-screen on her X account on Saturday, 17 January 2026.

According to the video, the actors were invited to co-present a game for Supersport over the weekend.

In the video, Mampofu is heard mistakenly calling MacDonald by his on-screen name, Lazarus. This excited fans of the telenovela, who are now asking the actor to propose to the actress in real life.

The Inimba fan captioned the video: "Shadani please, (get married, please). Laz proposals are your thing, yenza lezo udume ngazo," (Do what you are good at).

Inimba fans react to the clip

@Nomonde_B asked:

"Are we getting a wedding or ngiyahlanya?" (Am I crazy?)

@IamElyGreen replied:

"Lol, I don't know, I hope so though."

@MrThatGuy15 responded:

"Just imagine being a real-life partner to one of the two and having seen them on screen acting, and now, off the script, still together. Yah neh!"

@Gugulethhuuu

“Valentine's Day is going to be interesting, mmhhh."

MsNomali wrote:

"Look at you both, so beautiful! Couple ye country siyanithanda (we love you) too much🔥😍."

Sibusiso Majobe reacted:

"uLaz.😍 Can the Valentines Day episode play already?"

KnowlaM wrote:

"Hope they get married on Valentine's Day. My favourite ship, LaZo. ❤️"

AngelLwalu responded:

"@lunathimampofu, once in reality, wambona as Laz @loymacdonald, then sekuhlangene esikfunayo as a country. Let’s go 😂😍🔥🙈," (Once Lunathi sees Loyiso in real life, then the country will be in a better state)

Muvumbi Mulaudzi said:

"Bavumile's parents 😭🤏🏾❤️🔥🔥🔥."

LorraineTromp reacted:

"Why am I loving you two as a couple in real life chemistry on and off the screen 😍😍🔥🔥."

ZolaLeakes commented:

"When she called him Laz 😍😍, I bet Zoleka and Laz will finally give us umtshato (wedding) 💃 💃."

AndisoNdaba wrote:

"Not them matching 🥹🧎‍♀️❤️."

Leeyonce2 responded:

"Sayna, 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥 fashion sense ka Lunathi is out of the world 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️."

RefilweLerato said:

"uLaz, 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥E yang (go to) Home Affairs once!" ❤️❤️❤️

'Inimba' actors Lunathi Mampofu and Loyiso McDonald spotted off-screen. Images: MzansiMagic and PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Inimba fans are rooting for Lazarus and Zoleka: “My very own ship”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fans of Mzansi Magic's telenovela, Inimba, hoped Zoleka would move on from Hlathi once their divorce is finalised.

Viewers of the show want Zoleka to date her colleague, Lazarus, played by former The Queen actor Loyiso McDonald.

According to media reports, Zoleka will file for divorce and kick Hlathi and his family out of her house.

Source: Briefly News