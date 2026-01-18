Popular South African media personality Khanya Mkangisa had social media buzzing when she landed a role on Young, Famous & African

Mkangisa is the latest South African star to join the Netflix reality TV show after Prince Kaybee

South Africans and fans of the show flooded the comment section with their reactions to the actress joining the show

Actress Khanya Mkangisa Joins 'Young Famous and African'

Former YoTV personality and The Queen actress Khanya Mkangisa has joined the cast of Young Famous and African.

The model and social media influencer is the latest South African media personality to secure a role on the hit reality TV show, which has been renewed for a new season.

The actress is the latest star to join the Netflix TV show after award-winning music producer Prince Kaybee this season.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported on his X account on Saturday, 17 January 2026, that the actress has joined the Netflix show.

South Africans react to Khanya's latest gig

@brainzbhungane said:

"Som I’m thinking that they’ve realised that drama raises viewership especially in reality and with the previous cast, most of the drama wasn’t necessarily dramaring and sometimes it looked 2 forced and rehearsed. From what we’ve seen of Khanya she has a dramatic personality."

@Noma99177 responded:

"This show is never about young people, but famous and rich, let’s not focus on their age but the content they are giving us, it is a great show."

@Zeal36744130 wrote:

"Add Mihlali too. She has a brand new business, nice car and is beautiful or Boity. I know Diamond won't know what to do, who to pick bcoz he always feels compelled to."

@_sophi_sticated reacted:

"They removed Nadia just to add Prince Kb and Khanya? Wow."

@thandoz23 wrote:

"Welele they should have added Dineo Ranaka, Dj Maphorisa and Mawhoo."

@lulushezi said:

"They should rename this show to Youth, Endala, Famous and African."

@y_mangisa responded:

"Can they please wrap up this show ingaphinde ibuye," (it must not be renewed).

@degrace692091 reacted:

"Best choice ever, she’s incredible."

@dmoney811 said:

"Why are they calling it Young, Famous and African because Khanya is hitting 40, and Zari Boss Lady 40 something."

@yol8763 reacted:

"Where are the young and famous in their 20s and early 30s bethuna Africa has plenty of these!"

@KARABO_FORREST said:

"Its like they're deliberately ignoring the "young" part of the title."

@herAngel00 commented:

"That show's last season was giving acting. Agh last season was a mess. First season was good."

@chosenwani responded:

"We thank God for the name change now ke sana, makes sense. The cast ke batho ba just famous and african."

@lindzmlangeni wrote:

"They keep adding older people."

@Tebogo_M21 replied:

"Congratulations to her. Atleast she's young."

@kamo_mash said:

"Khanya is fitting right in with that cast and chaos."

