Mpho Popps recently shared a hilarious impersonation of Penny Penny in parliament

The comedian took it a step further and wore a wig styled similarly to the Umkhonto Wesizwe member's signature hairdo

Mzansi was in stitches and couldn't get over how spot on Mpho was with his Penny Penny impersonation

Mpho Popps imitated Penny Penny in parliament. Images: podcast_pnc (Instagram), Gezani Eric (Facebook)

Mpho Popps plays too much, and his latest stunt was an impersonation of Penny Penny, and fans said it was spot on!

Mpho Popps imitates Penny Penny

Penny Penny was recently part of a Sports, Arts and Culture Portfolio Committee meeting and raised a question about accountability in parliament.

According to Newzroom Afrika, the musician, who also serves as an MP of the Umkhonto Wesizwe Party, sparked a debate about the people political parties deploy to Parliament and how seriously they view their responsibilities and accountability to the electorate.

The meeting was held on Tuesday, 3 June 2025, and was watched by many people across the country, including Mpho Popps.

Mpho Popps shared a hilarious impersonation of Penny Penny in parliament. Image: podcast_pnc

Known for his jokes and hilarious impersonations, the comedian couldn't help but record a skit imitating the "Shangaan Disco King" as he questioned SAFA CFO, Gronnie Hluyo, regarding his ongoing fraud and theft case.

Sadly, the English took a break and left Uncle Penny hanging, making for a hilarious meeting in parliament:

Here's what Mzansi said about Mpho Popps' impersonation

South Africans are in stitches and couldn't get over how spot on Mpho was, from the hair and outfit, to Papa Penny's comments and hand gestures:

Thalyfstyl said:

"Firstly, this is super hilarious! Lastly, Popps did this at the SAA awards, and I hope the MK party don't get their undies in a bunch."

LeratoTJ was defeated:

"When Mpho said 'Embrace it,' I disintegrated into a thousand little pieces!!!"

GwenChiwanda laughed:

"I'm gonna keep watching this every time it pops up on my TL

Mzansi said Mpho Popps' impersonation of Penny Penny was spot on. Image: podcast_pnc

Meanwhile, others said Penny Penny should have rather addressed parliament in a language he's more comfortable in:

2laniAfrika wrote:

"The big question is who in the MK party can write questions for him in ixitsonga? If not available, they can outsource someone to write questions for him, it is not a train smash at all."

IamLesson said:

"People should be free to address any issue in their language choice, especially in these professional spaces. I expect such spaces to have interpreters on standby. I’m disappointed."

African_Spring argued:

"They just need to write the questions in his mother tongue. No one is forced to speak English in the council or parliament."

kazwane7 added:

"Lol , started so nicely and went off the rails. He should have asked his question in vernac. Did Mr Hluyo answer?"

Mpho Popps mocks tenderpreneurs

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared another hilarious skit by comedian, Mpho Popps.

The People Need Comedy co-host impersonated tenderpreneurs and tendency to show off their wealth, from the expensive cars they drive, to the amount of pricey beverages they buy at nightclubs, and Mzansi said he was spot on!

