Popular South African comedian Mpho Popps went viral with a skit mocking tenderpreneurs and rich men’s behaviour in clubs

The skit shows Mpho Popps as a businessman arriving in a Mercedes G-Wagon, buying drinks for others, and swiping his card before leaving the club

Social media users reacted hilariously, joking about the lack of expensive alcohol, slay queens, and making fun of the comedian’s funny portrayal

Popular South African comedian Mpho Popps left social media users rolling on the floor with laughter when he shared a skit showing how tenderpreneurs and rich men behave in clubs.

Comedian Mpho Popps mocked South African rich men in a new skit.



Mpho Popps' new skit goes viral

Mpho Popps fired shots at the rich men who love clubbing. The comedian, popular for his jokes, shared a video mocking tenderpreneurs. We all know Mpho Popps always gives us a good laugh, from showing off his hilarious new haircut to sharing tips about how he helped his daughter with her Zulu homework.

The video, which is making the rounds on social media, shows the star, who was pretending to be the rich man, arriving at a club in a Mercedes G-Wagon with his team.

The businessman then started greeting everyone while entering the club. The clip then shows the tenderpreneur sitting in the VIP section of the club with a table full of alcohol. He is seen buying alcohol for random people before asking for the bill. He swipes his bank card before walking out. The video was captioned:

"A wholesome night with the boys 🕺"

Watch the hilarious clip below:

Fans react to Mpho Popps' hilarious video

Social media users shared funny reactions to the comedian's video. Many joked that Mpho Popps was a low-budget businessman as his table did not have expensive alcohol. Others also pointed out that there were no slay queens at the table, as it is the norm that tenderpreneurs always go partying with beautiful women.

@nicholasp2105 said:

"No slay queens?"

@Mgoo369 commented:

"It’s giving Adulting bafethu 😂"

@PulengSpeak wrote:

"No sparkles Ace of what what delivery? Aowa, you are cheap🤣🤣🤣"

@ElephantsFx added:

"Moreki vibez....tenderpreneur vibez.... Maqabane ka 🍖 vibez...🤣🤣🤣"

@YoliHlakula said:

"Did you swipe with a medical aid card?"

@Thabangwrldwide added:

"Feature me next time ke tshwere di vibe🤣"

@sommonejasmils commented:

"Coach... someone cut your jacket at the back without telling you... 😆"

@metal_fe added:

"@mphopopps why are o bo Abuti ba di tender? Net go shot mokaba le jacket ya Fabiana."

Comedian Mpho Popps shared a hilarious skit online.



Mpho Popps celebrates landing spot on TV

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mpho Popps is overjoyed after his podcast People Need Comedy landed a spot on Mzansi Wethu. This comes after DStv announced it was bringing some of South Africa’s biggest podcasts to the small screen.

Mpho Popps’ People Need Comedy, co-hosted with Tsitsi Chiumya and Farieda Metsileng, will air on Mzansi Wethu every weekday at 5:30 pm and on Saturdays at 8:30 pm. Taking to X on Monday, 7 April, DStv Zimbabwe announced the amazing news.

