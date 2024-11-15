The President of the South African Football Association, Danny Jordaan, wanted to have his arrest declared unlawful and failed

He, SAFA's CFO and a businessman were arrested on charges of theft, fraud and irregularly using SAFA money for personal gain

He then tried to evade arrest by filing an interdict, which failed, as he was released on R20,000 bail

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Danny Jordaan wanted to have his arrest declared unlawful. Image: Lee Warren/Gallo images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG—Danny Jordaan, the president of the South African Football Association, failed in his bid to declare his arrest for theft and fraud unlawful.

Danny Jordaan fails in court

According to SABC News, Jordaan appeared in court and filed a court application to declare his arrest unlawful after being arrested and released on R20,000 bail. He was arrested alongside SAFA CFO Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling.

He allegedly used R1.3 million from SAFA to fix his public image after a former ANC Member of Parliament accused him in 2017 of rape that took place decades ago. During his bail application, he pleaded with the court to let him have his passport as he wanted to attend the Bafana Bafana vs Uganda AFCON qualifier game.

SA demands justice

Netixerns on Facebook insisted that Jordaan face justice.

Bongani Mgubela said:

"No escape. He must face justice."

Cee Jay Mhlongo said:

"He must just step down and let South African Football finally progress."

Manwadu Mpharalala said:

"He's well protected by big bosses from Fifa and CAF."

Lazarus Machete said:

"He must resign."

Kat Mabango said:

"He must be banned from football like the late Stix Morewa."

Mdux C Bande said:

"Now he is a lawyer and the judge. Later, he will be at the hospital, sick, and some comrade will be wearing a T-shirt that says "hands off Jordaan"."

SA calls for Danny to step aside

In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africans called for Danny Jordaan to step aside from his role.

This was after he was arrested and faced theft and fraud charges for using R1.3 million in SAFA money for his gain.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News