SAFA President Danny Jordaan Vows To Fight Corruption Charges
- Danny Jordaan, the president of SAFA, was granted R20 000 bail after appearing in court on corruption charges
- The 73-year-old appeared in court on Wednesday, 13 November 2024, by the Hawks after allegedly spending R1.3 million of SAFA money for personal reasons
- Local football fans blasted Jordaan on social media and questioned why he was granted bail on the same day that he appeared in court
After appearing at Palm Ridge magistrate court on corruption charges, SAFA president Danny Jordaan was granted R20 000 bail.
The 73-year-old SAFA president was arrested after allegedly spending R1.3 million on personal reasons from 2014 to 2018.
Jordaan appeared on Wednesday, 13 November 2024, at the Palm Ridge magistrate court alongside co-conspirators, who were also granted R20 000 bail.
Danny Jordaan professes innocence
Jordaan was granted bail, according to the tweet below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
According to Herald Live, Jordaan said he is innocent and will fight the charges against him following his arrest.
Jordaan said:
"I have not committed those offences. I have no intention to live abroad. It is in the interest of justice for me to get bail. My release will not disturb public order."
Fans blast Jordaan
Local netizens said on social media that Jordaan needs to be removed as SAFA president following his court appearance.
Mthokozisi D'karu is pessimistic:
"Corruption will never end in this country."
Peter Leonard Kolomba is upset:
"Jail is for poor people as we can see."
Merementsi Merementsi asked a question:
"Why doesn't SAFA dismiss him?"
Bulelani Rubushe says Jordaan must be punished:
"Jordan must be relieved from his duties this week; he brought SAFA into disrepute."
Kennedy Chauke noted something:
"So to the big fish, it's same-day service; to us, it's 24 hours before bail."
Danny Jordaan meets Gayton McKenzie
As Briefly News reported, local netizens called for national sports minister Gayton McKenzie to remove Danny Jordaan as SAFA president after the pair held a meeting.
The sports minister and the SAFA boss met to discuss issues affecting local football, including the implementation of VAR.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za