Danny Jordaan, the president of SAFA, was granted R20 000 bail after appearing in court on corruption charges

The 73-year-old appeared in court on Wednesday, 13 November 2024, by the Hawks after allegedly spending R1.3 million of SAFA money for personal reasons

Local football fans blasted Jordaan on social media and questioned why he was granted bail on the same day that he appeared in court

SAFA president Danny Jordaan was granted R20 000 bail after appearing in court. Image: Lee Warren/Gallo images and Richard Pelham/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Jordaan appeared on Wednesday, 13 November 2024, at the Palm Ridge magistrate court alongside co-conspirators, who were also granted R20 000 bail.

Danny Jordaan professes innocence

Jordaan was granted bail, according to the tweet below:

According to Herald Live, Jordaan said he is innocent and will fight the charges against him following his arrest.

Jordaan said:

"I have not committed those offences. I have no intention to live abroad. It is in the interest of justice for me to get bail. My release will not disturb public order."

Fans blast Jordaan

Local netizens said on social media that Jordaan needs to be removed as SAFA president following his court appearance.

Mthokozisi D'karu is pessimistic:

"Corruption will never end in this country."

Peter Leonard Kolomba is upset:

"Jail is for poor people as we can see."

Merementsi Merementsi asked a question:

"Why doesn't SAFA dismiss him?"

Bulelani Rubushe says Jordaan must be punished:

"Jordan must be relieved from his duties this week; he brought SAFA into disrepute."

Kennedy Chauke noted something:

"So to the big fish, it's same-day service; to us, it's 24 hours before bail."

