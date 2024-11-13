Why Hawks Arrested South Africa Football Association President Danny Jordaan
- SAFA president has appeared in court after being arrested for allegedly mishandling funds as the organisation's president
- The allegations related to R1.3 million being spent on personal reasons by Jordaan from 2014 to 2018
- Local netizens blasted Jordaan on social media, saying the 73-year-old must be replaced as SAFA president with immediate effect
Danny Jordaan appeared in court on Wednesday, 13 November 2024, on allegations that the SAFA president spent over R1.3 million on personal reasons.
The Hawks arrested the 73-year-old SAFA boss after allegations that he spent the money between 2014 and 2018 without authorisation.
Following his arrest, Jordaan appeared at the Palm Ridge magistrate court alongside Safa CEO Gronie Hluyo and a 46-year-old businessman.
Danny Jordaan has questions to answer
Watch Jordaan appear in court in the video below:
According to TimesLive, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said an investigation discovered the misused funds, which led to Jordaan's arrest.
Colonel Mogale said:
"The president of Safa allegedly used the organisation's resources for his personal gain, including hiring a private security company for his protection and a public relations company, without authorisation from the Safa board."
Fans want Jordaan to be punished
Local netizens said on social media that Jordaan should be punished and removed as SAFA president.
Power Maoke says Jordaan has taken advantage of his position:
"That's why he didn't want to leave SAFA."
Tiger Brands wants a change:
"He must step aside immediately, and we must elect a new SAFA president."
Jacob Chuma said corruption is common:
"It was long known that there was corruption in SAFA."
Sakhele Schemer Tapi said Jordaan must be replaced:
"We need a new SAFA president."
Kea Pelo says Jordaan must be punished:
"I believe it's time he steps down from the board and retire."
Gayton McKenzie meets with Danny Jordaan
As reported by Briefly News, national sports minister Gayton McKenzie met with SAFA president Danny Jordaan.
Local netizens said McKenzie needed to remove Jordaan as president after they voiced concerns about the 73-year-old's tenure as SAFA boss.
