SAFA president has appeared in court after being arrested for allegedly mishandling funds as the organisation's president

The allegations related to R1.3 million being spent on personal reasons by Jordaan from 2014 to 2018

Local netizens blasted Jordaan on social media, saying the 73-year-old must be replaced as SAFA president with immediate effect

Danny Jordaan appeared in court on Wednesday, 13 November 2024, on allegations that the SAFA president spent over R1.3 million on personal reasons.

The Hawks arrested the 73-year-old SAFA boss after allegations that he spent the money between 2014 and 2018 without authorisation.

Following his arrest, Jordaan appeared at the Palm Ridge magistrate court alongside Safa CEO Gronie Hluyo and a 46-year-old businessman.

Danny Jordaan has questions to answer

According to TimesLive, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said an investigation discovered the misused funds, which led to Jordaan's arrest.

Colonel Mogale said:

"The president of Safa allegedly used the organisation's resources for his personal gain, including hiring a private security company for his protection and a public relations company, without authorisation from the Safa board."

Fans want Jordaan to be punished

Local netizens said on social media that Jordaan should be punished and removed as SAFA president.

Power Maoke says Jordaan has taken advantage of his position:

"That's why he didn't want to leave SAFA."

Tiger Brands wants a change:

"He must step aside immediately, and we must elect a new SAFA president."

Jacob Chuma said corruption is common:

"It was long known that there was corruption in SAFA."

Sakhele Schemer Tapi said Jordaan must be replaced:

"We need a new SAFA president."

Kea Pelo says Jordaan must be punished:

"I believe it's time he steps down from the board and retire."

