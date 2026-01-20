TV presenter and actress K Naomi unveiled a stunning low-cut hairstyle on Instagram, signalling a fresh start and personal transformation

The Top Entertainment favourite shared a series of confident snaps rocking the chic new look, captioning it as her way of embracing change

Mzansi fans flooded the comments with praise, calling the bold cut fierce, empowering, and perfectly timed for her next era

K Naomi embraced change with a new, bold hairstyle.

TV presenter K Naomi has taken to Instagram to unveil her stunning low-cut hairstyle, a striking departure from her previous looks.

In a heartfelt post, she described the new style as a way to embrace change, symbolising personal growth and a new chapter in her life.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who stunned fans at a fashion week, captioned her post in part:

"The beautiful part about this chapter (cutting my hair) is that, while it may feel like I’m losing my old self and unbecoming everything that wasn’t truly me, nothing is ever really lost."

Mzansi shows a wave of support

K Naomi’s fierce new look has not gone unnoticed by her fans, who have inundated the comments with positive feedback.

Many have praised her choice as empowering and reflective of her bold spirit.

IG user, @naledincholu, left a reassuring comment, stating:

"And in all of it, you look amazing!"

Another user, @busi_sehume, echoed the above sentiment, writing:

"OMG! You are so gorgeous ❤️."

@olebkeisha said:

"You are very beautiful, Naomi 😍."

@sethunyadeliah was inspired. She commented:

"Ahh,😍 I'm joining you soon🥰."

@angie_slafa complimented her beauty in general, stating:

"Your face card is always valid😍."

@keituseaketso wrote:

"It suits you so, so much 😍!"

@mpasegi said:

"You're such a beauty."

@karabontshweng said:

"I love this hair on you so much! I also cut my hair recently and it’s been life changing ❤️✨. All the best for the year ahead, beautiful."

@aviwe_somhlophe added:

"The ever gorgeous Mrs P😍."

Another user, @Iamtashalicious, left the comment:

"So gorgeous ❤️."

@londiwekajobe saw eye-to-eye with other commenters, sharing:

"It suits you, ke sana🔥."

@tankmakhene said:

"Gorgeous, mamzo."

Who is K Naomi?

K Naomi, whose real name is Keitumetse Naomi Phakathi, is a well-known South African media personality, model, actress, TV presenter, brand strategist, and influencer.

She rose to prominence in 2012 as a presenter on the entertainment magazine show Top Entertainment, where she co-hosted alongside personalities like AKA, Chanelle Ellaya, and Ayanda Thabethe.

K Naomi shows off her baby bump

Not one to miss sharing a personal moment with her fans, when K Naomi expected a child back in 2024, she shared pictures from her maternity photoshoot, taking the images to her Instagram page.

At the time, it had emerged that the actress was about to welcome her second baby.

In the photos, the media personality wore a brown two-piece top and a long skirt, which stunningly exposed her cute, growing baby bump.

Fans praised K Naomi's new hairstyle after she debuted it on Instagram.

K Naomi slams influencer who owes her money

K Naomi may be a beautiful lady, but she is not incapable of standing up for herself. In a previous report by Briefly News, the stunner slammed an influencer who owed her money online.

The star took to her X page, ranting about how people think they can get away with taking other people's money.

