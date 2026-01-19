South African singer Makhadzi released a new single called Operations following a car accident in December 2025

The star used a selfie she took while lying in a hospital bed, while bruised and receiving medical attention

Social media users and fans were left in stitches after Makhadzi used this photo as her cover art for the single

Makhadzi released a new song called ‘Operations’ and used her selfie in the hospital. Image: MakhadziSA

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi turned her pain into a song cover and left the internet in stitches. The star, known for her humour, used a selfie she took while lying in a hospital bed following an accident.

On Wednesday morning, 31 December 2025, the Ghanama hitmaker was involved in a car accident en route to Johannesburg from Limpopo. According to her team, Makhadzi sustained injuries when a car hit her, and she landed in the hospital.

Now, adding light humour, Makhadzi used one of the selfies showing off her bruised face as her cover art for the song, which was released on Friday, 16 January 2026, almost a month following the accident.

X user @sunraysandstuff posted a screenshot of Makhadzi's song and cover, adding the caption, "She’s so unserious."

Makhadzi used a hospital selfie for her new song called ‘Operations’. Image: Screenshot

Source: UGC

SA reacts to Makhadzi's photo

Below are some of the reactions from social media users and fans who were left floored by Makhadzi's humour.

@Lalunaki27 gushed:

"She's hilarious, and she knows it. I love her."

@beyrainbowdust stated:

"She’s so queenie."

@Muvhali_ME laughed:

"She’s a 2K. It makes sense."

@IThidiela laughed:

"Turning lemons into lemonade, I guess."

@msmonakhisi stated:

"I understand taking advantage of the situation. But that cover. Nah, man."

@sunraysandstuff responded:

"She is here to stay."

@Refiloe_Mshengu reacted:

"I refused to believe it either, but apparently it’s real."

@BlessMaBless chuckled:

"Lol. based on a true story."

Update on Makhadzi's health

On 17 January 2025, Makhadzi's management team issued a statement updating fans on her health, saying she is making good progress. "Makhadzi went for a check-up yesterday (Friday, 16 January 2026) in Polokwane and doctors are happy with her recovery process," reads the statement.

They also revealed that a case was opened in Mokopane on 31st December 2025. They promised to give an update as soon as one becomes available.

Shortly after the accident, Makhadzi penned a message to her fans, informing them that she would take 10 weeks to recover before heading to the stage.

"To all my lovely khadzinators, my fans. Thank you for the love and support you have been showing me during this difficult time. I feel a need to update you about my health at this point because of the love and support you have been showing me, not only sounth Africa but ALL MY AFRICAN FOLLOWERS GLOBALLY. I am now discharged from the hospital so that my family can take care of me until I get back to Normal. From the treatment I have been receiving from my doctor, she advised that due to all the injuries, I will have to remain at home care for 10 weeks without performing."

Leaked video of Makhadzi in hospital causes stir

In a previous report from Briefly News, a leaked video showing Makhadzi during a physiotherapy session has touched the hearts of her supporters, offering a reassuring update on her recovery journey.

Fans sent their well-wishes to the star, and they slammed the person who leaked it.

Source: Briefly News