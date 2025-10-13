South African actress Buhle Samuels made a video showing off her stunning mansion in Johannesburg

The former Muvhango actress mentioned which part of her home is her favourite, and her stunning views were the focal point

However, Mzansi users were not convinced that it was her real mansion, and they offered some mixed reactions

Buhle Samuels has gone viral for showing off her gorgeous mansion. The former Muvhango actress has a spacious abode with incredible views of the city.

In a video shared by controversial blogger Musa Khawula, Samuels took fans on a tour of her home, which is situated in Johannesburg.

The model also revealed which part of her home is her favourite. From her bedroom and lounge area, as well as the balcony, which has a stunning view of the area she resides in, Buhle's home was enough to spark chatter online. She previously sparked a frenzy with her saucy bedroom photo.

Buhle mentioned that her favourite part of her home is the kitchen, saying her marble touch on her countertops are "absolutely classic and beautiful."

"Bill Gates needs to get ready, I own my own island after all," she joked.

She also mentioned that her scullery is her second favourite place, as it has an amazing view. "I mean, look at this view. Washing dishes while looking at the beautiful Johannesburg sunset. What a dream."

Watch the X video below:

Mzansi not convinced it is Buhle's home

The video was not enough to convince social media users that this is Buhle's real home, or that she was shooting content. In April 2025, Buhle appeared in court on fraud and forgery charges.

During her appearance at the Alexandra Magistrates Court, it was revealed that Samuels allegedly falsified documents and forged signatures to register the luxury Porsche SUV she purchased in August 2024 under her name. The authorities seized the vehicle pending an investigation, leading up to her latest court appearance in May 2025.

With this in mind, below are some of the salty remarks online:

@I_am_Bucie said:

"I feel so embarrassed for her. She doesn’t live there."

@NjayamJnr claimed:

"It won’t be too long."

@reaschwarz reacted:

"For as long as she is in the recruiting phase of sourcing a new sponsor, which she is, she cannot afford to live here."

@Ndaba_2025 exclaimed:

"We will be there no matter what!"

@by_greatest said:

"SARS officials are coming in hot! They are warming themselves up for this one!"

@MegaFunTweets asked:

"I get they say it’s a new house, but it looks more like a show house because it’s too clean and organised. Is she advertising for a real estate agent?"

Buhle Samuel's alleged protection order

In a previous report from Briefly News, actress Buhle Samuels reportedly filed a protection order against her alleged boyfriend, Vuyisa Mqokiyana.

Controversial Musa Khawula posted pictures of a document with the names of Samuels and Mqokiyana. Many peeps flooded the comment section with their reactions to Samuels' allegedly opening a protection order.

