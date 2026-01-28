Gospel powerhouse Winnie Mashaba showed off her brand new Mercedes-Benz GLE, gifted to her by her husband

The star took to Instagram to show off her new whip, as she was fetching it from the dealership, but her emotions got the best of her

Fans and industry colleagues congratulated the singer on her new flashy ride, and the sweet messages came flooding in

Gospel star Winnie Mashaba celebrated her new Mercedes-Benz GLE. Image: Winnie_mashaba

Winnie Mashaba had a great start to the year after she was gifted a flashy ride by her husband.

Taking to Instagram, Mashaba showed off her new car and penned a sweet message to show gratitude and appreciation to her family.

Winnie Mashaba celebrates new ride

The Gospel powerhouse revealed that her husband surprised her with a new Mercedes-Benz GLE for her 45th birthday.

However, her entire family was in on it, as they tricked her into believing that they would be attending a meeting that she had to be present for. Her younger brother, who is also her manager, was the one who facilitated this massive surprise for Mashaba.

The flashy ride was her dream car, so she appreciated her husband for going all out to ensure she owned one. Winnie also finished off her mansion before she headed to retirement.

"Okay, hello 2026. Story of my life. Last Wednesday, my manager, @morereng, who is my youngest brother, and @malesela_mccoy_kekae, my son, told me that I was needed for a very important meeting that I was anticipating. Then I said to them I was tired and wanted to rest for January, and they said it wouldn’t make sense for them to attend that meeting without me. Okay, fast forward, I got there, and it was my early 45th birthday present. Hubby bought me my favourite car. I told him I was not going to die before driving a Mercedes-Benz ML. Thank you, my King; all your efforts are greatly appreciated, Mogatšaka. Kea leboga Morena Modimo."

Mzansi reacts to Winnie's post

This achievement, as well as her mansion, was inspiring to many. Below are some of the reactions online:

@tatz said:

"We have seen God’s work through you, and we can attest to the fact that THERE IS A GOD! Congratulations."

nthii_mod_events responded:

"Wow, well deserved, from your mouth to God’s ears. He is a faithful God."

Nomandlamfecane reacted:

"Congratulations, Mommy. God is good all the time. This ride looks soooo good on you. You deserve it."

Mamo_lekgokothoane wished:

"Congratulations, Sesi. This is beautiful. You deserve it. All the best, and I wish you safe travels."

