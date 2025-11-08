The driver of a luxury car in Johannesburg had terrible luck after taking one of their whips out on the town

Another motorist posted a TikTok video after seeing a woman in Johannesburg who was behind the wheel of an impressive car

Online users commented on the video, cracking jokes about the sticky situation that the Mercedes driver found herself in

A TikTok video got a lot of attention online for showing a woman driving one of her luxury cars on the worst day possible. The woman clearly had a bad day, and she went viral on the short-form video platform while on the road in Sandton.

People were in stitches over her video showing that the woman did not plan before using her one-of-a-kind car. The video received thousands of likes from online users who were in stitches over her blunder.

In a video shared on TikTok, @ndilanavho recorded a woman driving a Mercedes-Benz convertible. Unfortunately, the woman was also soaking wet as it was raining in Sandton while she was driving through the streets.

South Africa jokes about Mercedes driver

Many people felt that the woman's car's interior was at risk of ruin thanks to the rain. Online users were stunned by how calm the lady seemed in the clip by @ndilanavho. Watch the video of the woman driving the Merc below:

prisca maunye said:

"Respect the person taking the video and cutting the number plates 👏🏾"

user4526359978756 guess what happened:

"I am sure it malfunction I have a convertible as well, it did this to me before."

Thabo P wrote:

"The weather was sunny in Roodeport when they left."

sqɐſɐɹᙠ 🇿🇦 said:

"I would have asked him to come to my car instead of taking a video. Many will not understand what I'm saying cause we live in a world where we laugh at someone going through something instead of helping."

Connie Bothma_Ngcobo shared their experience owning a convertible:

"As an ex-convertible owner, one thing they don't tell us is how the roof mechanism can fail you, and to fix it costs the price of a new car. I drove with dry towels for months trying to get it sorted, then I sold it.Scam le design 🤞🤞🤣"

Baby Mai was touched:

"I LOVE this car! I would perish 😭"

Lord Diya gushed over the car:

"Rain is temporary, that classic vintage Mercedes-Benz is forever."

