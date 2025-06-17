A member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) had a reason to celebrate in a video where she was being presented with her big girl purchase

The young woman, who was wearing her SAPS uniform, showed up at a car dealership to fetch the treat she bought herself

Online users flooded the comment section of the video showing the SAPS member making a new purchase with their hot takes about how she spent her salary

A SAPS constable made a big change in her life with a purchase. The woman went to a car dealership where she finally got her hands on a brand new whip.

A SAPS constable was delighted about her brand new car and she fetched it from a delearship in a video. Image: @siboniso.mavimbela

Source: TikTok

The video of the constable and her purchase's price tag went viral on TikTok. The video of the woman getting her car received more than 15,000 likes.

SAPS officer buys car

In a TikTok video posted by @siboniso.mavimbela, a constable showed up at a car dealership to fetch her 2025 Kia Sonet. Kia's SUV is valued between R299,996 for the 1.5 LS manual to R444,995 for the 1.5 SX. The SAPS officer looked delighted when the car dealership employee did the grand reveal of her car. The clip shows the woman driving out of her dealership with her brand-new car. Watch the video of the SAPS officer's reaction to the car below:

SA applauds SAPS constable's car

People shared messages congratulating the SAPS officer on her brand-new purchase. Others defended her from people who criticised her for getting the pricey car brand new.

The Constable's purchase of a 2025 Kia Sonet stirred the pot. Image: Imtiyaz Khan

Source: Getty Images

sabelotyholweni2020@gmail.com said:

"Imagine a constable driving such a great car, while detectives and the captain are asking for a hike. Jealousy is bound to come up!"

user6558309220170 shared:

"Me I'm an officer of the law for more than 10 years but I don't have car. Yet, you, Constable, you are having beautiful shining car, njani?"

Dave gaming added:

"My sister congratulation me, but I believe SAPS hates officers on social media in their uniform."

KhaajoHlako cheered:

"Congratulations, my colleague, you proved gore whether you are a constable or what, you can make it🥰🥰 happy for you girl."

robinhood_thelegend112 was sarcastic:

"Congrats on your car. Well done on saving all the cold drink money and getting a new car."

Steve defended the constable:

"Not all people have to pay black tax, some people enjoy their salary 🔥"

realthugs123 was sincere:

"Congratulations constable God's blessings on your car and career."

