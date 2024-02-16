A dedicated South African professional nurse took to social media to show that hard work pays off

A TikTok video shows Thendo Manavhela collecting her new VW Polo car from the dealership

Beaming with joy, she is seen posing with the new car, leaving many netizens happy for her

A 23-year-old South African nurse, shared a TikTok video celebrating the purchase of her new VW Polo. Image: @thendo_manavhela

Taking to social media to share her uncontainable joy of buying her first car was a young South African nurse, Thendo Manavhela.

Nurse flexes VW Polo

The registered professional nurse posted a TikTok video showing her basking in the moment as she celebrated the purchase of her new VW Polo at just 23 years old.

In the video, Thendo is seen peaking out the car's sunroof as she flexes her nurse badges for all to see.

The successful nurse is no stranger to Briefly News, as her post also included screenshots from a previous article about how she was placed in rural Limpopo by the Department of Health for a work opportunity, which has proven to work wonders for her career.

See her TikTok video below:

SA congratulates Limpopo nurse

Thendo's post garnered many views and congratulatory comments from netizens who were happy to see her buy her first car.

peachers commented:

"Congratulations . At 23 I was still running around lecture halls with heavy books ."

thuso rayor said:

"Congrats baby girl, job well done. Hard work pays indeed."

miaoarose replied:

"Congratulations colleague ."

Sg said:

"Congratulations my sister ."

Snegugu commented:

"Congratulations my love❤❤❤."

user761230834065 wrote:

:I know yousuch a beautiful lady with a good heart ♥."

Slenda sama million✨ wrote:

"Is this not beautiful mama♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️congratulations and well done ♥️happy for you."

