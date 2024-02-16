A woman who got onto her feet and started hustling shared her entrepreneurial journey on TikTok

The lady started at the bottom by selling chips from her home to trading pre-owned iPhones

The online community reacted to her video, with many feeling motivated and applauded her for such an amazing work

A woman shared her hustling journey from selling chips to where she is now. Images: @musatima2, @musa_tima03/ Instagram

One woman took to her TikTok account to thank God for being with her during her hustle.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @musatima2, she took her followers on her business journey, from where it all started to where she is now in just nine months.

According to the clip, the lady started selling chips from the comfort of her home and moved to selling meat. She expanded and started selling pre-owned iPhones, hair, clothes, and sneakers.

The hustler said it would not have been possible if it were not for the most high -God. She gave credit to him.

"I thank you Lord soo much ❤️❤️"

Lady shares her business journey

Watch the motivating TikTok video below:

TikTokkers felt inspired by the woman

The video garnered over 69k likes, with many online users showering her with congratulatory messages and wishing her all the best with the business venture.

@ applauded:

"The real meaning of an entrepreneur ❤️"

@balox01 commended:

"That's what a girl must be, be blessed. May your business grow abundantly ."

@joyfullejoy wished:

"God bless your hustle girl "

@Nsele shared positive vibes:

"I do have ideas neh, but I don't know how start. May God help expand your business sis"

@Londiwe Tenza stanned:

"A hustler ❤️❤️"

@Charie980-The CEO felt inspired:

"How do l do it as well any advice love lm inspired women in business "

