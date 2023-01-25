A Mzansi man took a leap of faith and started a business from his home with just R700

In just eight years one man took a R700 hustle and has turned it into a thriving business that is about to go nationwide.

Sometimes it just takes that one leap of faith to start something amazing. That is what this man did and some can’t believe his growth.

Lethabo Mokoena owns a successful shoe cleaning business that he started with just R700 in 2015. Now, in 2023 he is launching stores nationwide.

Read the story below:

Mzansi people love the man’s inspiring story

Many of our readers took to the comment section to commend the man on his hard work, wishing his business growth a success.

Take a look:

Ambani Michelle Matibe-Nngidi said:

“This is consistency... May god bless you more.”

Lerato Mokhoke DjLvz said:

“Yohhh such stories inspire......can I start business by scratching peoples back...um hugely motivated ”

Mhana Mesha said:

“✔️✔️Hard work, dedication and risk pays”

Nichole Jackson said:

“Wow love this ❤May your business continuously prosper.”

Veronica Louw said:

“This is exceptional, outstanding you are truly inspiring well done may your business continue to prosper.”

