One woman posted a video using a clever contraption that worked to provide her with running hot water

The lady's video using the unique water heating station went viral, as many people were fascinated by how it works

Online users applauded the design of the useful and impressive water heating system with a twist

A woman's video of her using an interesting water heating setup surfaced on X on 15 June 2025. The lady became a viral sensation after she demonstrated how a drum was reused for a different purpose.

A woman in the village and her DIY geyser became a viral hit. Image: @cliffordchuene

Source: Twitter

The video of the woman received thousands of likes from impressed people. Many commented and remarked on how great the creative appliance was.

Woman in village gets instant hot water

In a video by @cliffordchuene, a woman showed an outdoor fireplace with a contraption made out of a drum. The drum also had a tap attached, and she demonstrated the way it works. The lady proved that her setup heated running water over the fire. Watch the way her DIY geyser stand works below:

DIYers impress SA

Briefly News reported on a man who decided to make a Cooler box with a twist. The man wanted to enjoy his festive season without load shedding interrupting anything. He posted a video of his cooler box, which worked using solar power. The gent's cooler box also cost him more than R1 000 to make.

A woman rolled up her sleeves and flexed her DIY skills when she needed a new piece of furniture. People were in awe after she created a customised TV stand in a video. People were begging for more DIY clips to see her in action once more.

Online users are always happy to see others' successful DIY projects. Image: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

SA amazed by DIY geyser

Many commented that the woman's DIY Project was genius. People showered the woman with compliments on the useful homemade geyser.

@SimplyEXT said:

"I love this."

@CliffordChuene wrote:

"Very beautiful ❤️"

@DrMsiziMyeza commented:

"Now this is a functional and progressive idea."

@Monametsiii added:

"The best village geyser 👌"

@Bikomfident wrote:

"Man this idea needs to be patented. Then get a mechanical engineering company to mass produce it. You will eat in the EC, KZN and Limpopo. You will eat in Africa."

@Ree_Chaka commented:

"Whoever came up with this is an absolute genius. It can be very useful during family gatherings and funerals."

@IEGOH_ wrote:

"It's mostly used for funerals, weddings and other gatherings. The best🔥"

@Palesaprk was amazed:

"Black people, nje! Bona, they're so creative/ innovative. 💡🔍"

Other Briefly News stories about genius inventions

A man made his own heater out of a pot and a few other items that were around his house in a video that impressed people.

Another man put together a makeshift geyser using a metal bucket, and people had a lot to see about the inventive move.

People were already amused by a man who attached a working speedometer to his bicycle in a video demonstrating how it works

South Africa's summer heat inspired one person to try and make their own air conditioner on all a fan and other common household objects.

Source: Briefly News