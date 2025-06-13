One man went to the gym heavily prepared to complete his workout despite the very cold weather

The video captured the man's plan for how he would get through a workout, even though he wanted to stay warm in his bed

Many people were thoroughly amused by the video of the man doing the most for his winter workout routine

In a video shared on TikTok, a man went the extra mile to make sure he would still work on his summer body. The man was feeling the cold in the winter, but he still wanted to show up at the gym.

A man worked out in winter and people were amused after seeing how he combatted the cold. Image: @aesthetix_vince

Online users were thoroughly amused by the workout fanatic's winter hack shared on 11 June 2025. The video of the man making a plan for warmth in the gym received more than 4,000 likes.

Man works out in winter

In a TikTok video by @aesthetix_vince, a man was at the gym and he brought something to keep the cold at bay. The man was lifting weights and had a blanket over his legs to keep warm. Watch the video of his winter workout below:

A man working night shift in winter showed the way he dresses. Image: FG Trade

SA amused by man's winter workout

Online users found the video of the man working out with a blanket on him hilarious. People cracked jokes about the men's dedication to working out. Some added their own ideas for how he could better stay warm. Read peeps' comments below:

Mili Macocobella said:

"Still showing up every day 😭"

Si_biyaa wrote:

"We die with iron no matter what."

Thee_street_preacher commented:

"Ko reka gown."

FitTequila added:

"We could all go with heaters, warm water bottles I tell you 🤣"

mimi wrote:

"😂Wena ustout inside the gym it's not cold."

Mercylinnarh🌺😘 commented:

"There is no turning back baba… sihamba kunjalo.🤭🏋️‍♀️"

Mohammed Ameen Wadia added:

"I see you went with a blanket approach for that workout."

Gobegobs commented:

"This is some kind of gym focus… I love it💪💯"

Man layers up for winter

A guy who works night shift told people it's a lot harder in winter due to dropping temperatures. The gent made a video of his strategy to keep the cold away, and he relies on plastic to get the job done. The clip got thousands of likes when he layered sheets of plastic to act as insulation under his overalls.

He posted a video of his routine before heading out, and his desperate strategy against winter inspired others to advise him. Peeps suggested the man use thermal leggings and long johns instead of using a piece of plastic.

