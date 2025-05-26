Global site navigation

Man in TikTok Video Layers Plastic With Clothes in Prep for Winter Weather During Long Night Shift
People

Man in TikTok Video Layers Plastic With Clothes in Prep for Winter Weather During Long Night Shift

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A man who works long hours showed people how he combats the winter weather by dressing wisely
  • The man filmed a TikTok video showing the routine he goes through before heading out for a long shift
  • Online users shared their reactions to watching the man taking precautions against dropping temperatures

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

A working man in a TikTok video showed that long night shifts get harder during the winter. In a video, he demonstrated the lengths he has to go to keep the cold away.

Man wears plastic to keep warm in winter
A man wore plastic between layers of clothes in a TikTok video. Image: @jaykestar1
Source: TikTok

The video of the man getting ready for work received more than 70,000 likes. Many people flooded the comments with advice on how to stay warm when working in warehouses

Man dresses against cold weather before work

In a video on TikTok by @jaykestar1, a man showed that he started putting pieces of plastic in between layers of his clothes. He explained that he is going on a long night shift and is trying to keep as warm as possible. Watch the video of the man getting dressed below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA peeps fight cold weather

Briefly News reported on a man who decided to try and keep himself warm with a creative project. The man went the DIY route as he started working on a homemade heater. The man used a pot, a heating element and his electrical know-how to create his own version of a heater.

SA suggests plastic alternatives for winter

Some online users commented on the video with suggestions for the best way the man can keep warm. People suggested Long Johns, and wearing thermal tights under overalls. Read people's comments below:

Man gets advice on how to stay warm during night shift
A man gets advice on how to stay warm while working night shift during winter. Image: @jaykestar1
Source: TikTok

itsrethabiledaily said:

"My boyfriend is wearing my onsie under his overalls 😭😂"

Golden-Rose wrote:

"This hurts coz my step-dad goes through this almost every day ....it motivates me to wake up every day and attend my classes 👍😭😭and study hard I want him to rest, shem."

Falalang Ngubeni commented:
"Also try Long Johns it's R120 ko PEP, it helps, good luck❣️"

𝕆𝕝𝕚𝕧𝕖𝕣𝕊𝕥𝕦𝕜𝕦 🎏🏍®® joked:

"This is why I always resign around May and start job hunting again in August. There is no way."

kywitch advised:

"Long Johns don't keep you warm, get thermal tights (R50) to wear under jeans. Like what ladies wear, trust me. My husband did night shift for three years in a steel factory, and that's what kept him warm."

Dineo DeeMat💙 remarked:

"Then someone will say I prefer winter over summer 😏 I hate winter shame!"

Other Briefly News stories about the winter temperatures

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

Hot: