A man who works long hours showed people how he combats the winter weather by dressing wisely

The man filmed a TikTok video showing the routine he goes through before heading out for a long shift

Online users shared their reactions to watching the man taking precautions against dropping temperatures

A working man in a TikTok video showed that long night shifts get harder during the winter. In a video, he demonstrated the lengths he has to go to keep the cold away.

A man wore plastic between layers of clothes in a TikTok video. Image: @jaykestar1

Source: TikTok

The video of the man getting ready for work received more than 70,000 likes. Many people flooded the comments with advice on how to stay warm when working in warehouses

Man dresses against cold weather before work

In a video on TikTok by @jaykestar1, a man showed that he started putting pieces of plastic in between layers of his clothes. He explained that he is going on a long night shift and is trying to keep as warm as possible. Watch the video of the man getting dressed below:

SA peeps fight cold weather

Briefly News reported on a man who decided to try and keep himself warm with a creative project. The man went the DIY route as he started working on a homemade heater. The man used a pot, a heating element and his electrical know-how to create his own version of a heater.

SA suggests plastic alternatives for winter

Some online users commented on the video with suggestions for the best way the man can keep warm. People suggested Long Johns, and wearing thermal tights under overalls. Read people's comments below:

A man gets advice on how to stay warm while working night shift during winter. Image: @jaykestar1

Source: TikTok

itsrethabiledaily said:

"My boyfriend is wearing my onsie under his overalls 😭😂"

Golden-Rose wrote:

"This hurts coz my step-dad goes through this almost every day ....it motivates me to wake up every day and attend my classes 👍😭😭and study hard I want him to rest, shem."

Falalang Ngubeni commented:

"Also try Long Johns it's R120 ko PEP, it helps, good luck❣️"

𝕆𝕝𝕚𝕧𝕖𝕣𝕊𝕥𝕦𝕜𝕦 🎏🏍®® joked:

"This is why I always resign around May and start job hunting again in August. There is no way."

kywitch advised:

"Long Johns don't keep you warm, get thermal tights (R50) to wear under jeans. Like what ladies wear, trust me. My husband did night shift for three years in a steel factory, and that's what kept him warm."

Dineo DeeMat💙 remarked:

"Then someone will say I prefer winter over summer 😏 I hate winter shame!"

