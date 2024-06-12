One young man took to social media to showcase how his roommate studies during the cold season, and people were stunned

A student amused many people in Mzansi with his hilarious antics in a TikTok video making rounds online.

A student studying with a stove amused Mzansi netizens in a TikTok video. Image: @owakadludla/ TikTok and Daniel de la Hoz/Getty Images

Student uses hot plates to keep warm while studying

One young man in the KwaZulu-Natal province left many people on the internet in laughter. In the footage shared by @owakadludla, one can see the student sitting in his studying area covered in a blanket. He also had a stove next to him, which he used as a heater, leaving online users amused by his antics.

The gentleman who shared the video poked fun at his fellow roommate, saying:

"POV: Your serious roommate is doing everything he can to save his semester."

The TikTok clip grabbed the attention of South African netizens. It became a hit on the video platform, gathering over 113K views, thousands of likes, and many comments within a day of publication.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Online users react to the TikTok video

The student's hilarious antics entertained many, while others wished him well on his journey and some cracked jokes, saying:

Less ma Ada said:

"One day you will thank your self, king....Keep pushing."

Nkah_jack150123 added:

"Within 20 minutes, he would be feeling sleepy."

Mr.KFC expressed:

"The warmer the blanket the colder the future."

LightC137 wrote:

"Two plate ke heater bathong."

khabazela2024 poked fun at him, saying:

"It’s too late."

