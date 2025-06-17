A TikTok content creator shared a video featuring Moipone from Odendaalsrus, Free State, who won R13.9 million in the lottery but spent it all carelessly with her gambling partner

The woman invested R7 million wisely for her children and herself, but her partner wasted money on multiple cars that were involved in accidents within days of purchase

South Africans expressed frustration in the comments, with many saying they would have multiplied the money instead, while others revealed she won the lottery again after this

One woman shared her story, telling how she blew 13.9 million rands. Images: @veemankeyz31

A woman from the Free State shared her heartbreaking story of how she wasted a massive lottery win, leaving South Africans completely frustrated with her choices.

Content creator @veemankeyz31 posted the emotional video on TikTok on the 14th of June, featuring Moipone from Odendaalsrus telling her tale of financial recklessness. The video gained thousands of views as viewers watched in disbelief at how quickly millions disappeared.

The woman captioned her confession simply:

"I blew it. 13.9 million rands!"

Moipone, the youngest of six children, grew up in extreme poverty after both parents died. She dropped out of school due to a lack of money and moved in with a man from a local family, though they never married. Her partner worked in the mines but got retrenched, forcing them to sell chicken feet on the streets to survive.

The couple were both gamblers, and one Saturday in April, the lottery numbers Moipone gave her partner hit the jackpot. They couldn't believe their eyes when they checked the results the next morning. After travelling to Bloemfontein to claim their prize, the R13.9 million was deposited into their new bank account.

A lottery winner shared her story, showing how she spent her money. Images: @veemankeyz31

Money spent faster than earned

Despite meeting with a financial advisor who warned about gold-diggers and suggested wise investments, the couple went on a spending spree. Moipone did make some smart moves, investing R5 million for her children and R2 million for herself, while her partner invested R2 million.

However, the rest disappeared quickly. She bought a house worth R1.7 million, furniture costing R200,000, and a car for R500,000. The couple also bought a guesthouse for R2.2 million. Her partner became obsessed with expensive cars, buying multiple GTIs and BMWs, but kept having accidents within days or weeks of each purchase.

Mzansi shows frustration

@Raps_Dikutle wrote:

"To think she won the lottery twice 😭😭😭"

@tshegofatsomasot4 said:

"God test me only with R500k, i'll multiply it to millions 😊💋♀️🇿🇦"

@the_man_with_no_name joked:

"She is getting Ramaphosa's R370 now."

@atliandmommy commented:

"This is a sign for me to play today."

@shumyselemane pointed out:

"So the boyfriend's family benefited more than her own family....#smh!"

