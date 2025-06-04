A TikTok user shared a video showing an expensive 8kg box of Italian prosciutto selling for nearly R10,000 at Woolworths, leaving South Africans completely stunned by the price tag

The meat is called Prosciutto di Carpegna DOP - a whole boneless dry-cured ham aged for 20 months that comes with its knife and stand for carving

Mzansi had mixed reactions, with some saying the price is fair for premium imported meat, while others joked they could buy an entire cow for that amount of money

One local woman shared a video on TikTok showing a box of Italian meat selling for R10k at Woolies. Images: @zanelem1920

A South African woman left the country speechless after she spotted an eye-watering price tag on premium meat at her local Woolworths store.

Content creator @zanelem1920, who regularly posts personal content on her TikTok page, shared pictures of an 8kg box of Italian prosciutto priced at R9,999.99 in early June. The video was posted with the caption:

"Woolworths sisi uze nenye!!😭"

The expensive meat product caught everyone's attention because of its hefty price tag and fancy name: Prosciutti di Carpegna DOP. According to the label, this isn't just any ordinary ham but a whole boneless dry-cured prosciutto that has been aged for 20 months. The package even comes with its carving knife and stand, making it feel more like a luxury dining experience than a regular grocery purchase.

SA is left defeated after seeing a R10k prosciutto price tag at a local Woolworths store. Images: @zanelem1920

What makes this meat so special

Prosciutto is a sweet and delicate type of ham that comes from Italy. The word literally means "ham" in Italian, but it's used to describe different types of seasoned and cured air-dried hams. The real deal comes straight from Italy, and this particular type is air-dried pork that's completely safe to eat thanks to the special curing process.

Italian prosciuttos get their names from the cities or regions where they come from. The most famous one is Parma ham, which gets salted and air-dried for at least eight months and can take up to two years to be ready. The 20-month ageing process on this Woolworths find explains why the price tag is so steep.

You can eat prosciutto straight from the package on a cheese board with bread, or add it to pasta and risotto dishes. The key is not to cook it for too long because it will become tough and lose its delicate flavour.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to luxury meat prices

South Africans flooded the comment section with their thoughts on the expensive Italian import, and the reactions were hilarious:

@Sindiswa wondered:

"Who needs that much prosciutto? That should be sold to restaurants 🤣"

@Reitumetse❤️‍🔥 wasn't impressed:

"Prosciutto isn't THAT good😭✋🏽"

@i'm🌸GWEN🌸bishh did the maths:

"10k per 8kg so it's actually pretty reasonable. Prosciutto is on the pricer side, so R1,250 for 1kg makes sense.✨"

@Dominique 🌸 had a theory:

"I'm sure that prosciutto is imported straight from Italy!! 😭😭"

@ZORIA Boitshepo 🇿🇦 summed it up perfectly:

"PROSCIUTTO is good 😭 but not R10K good."

